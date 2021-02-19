Arsenal fans react to Martin Odegaard’s display vs Benfica

A section of Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed with the performance of Martin Odegaard during the club’s Europa League clash against Benfica last night.

The north London side drew 1-1 in the first leg of the round of 32 at the Stadio Olimpico but they will be bitterly disappointed after squandering clear-cut chances on goal.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who bagged his maiden Premier League hat-trick last weekend, had a poor showing as he squandered three gilt-edged scoring opportunities.

The Gunners went behind in the 55th minute after Benfica were handed a rather fortuitous penalty for an Emile Smith Rowe hand ball which was converted by Pizzi.

Bukayo Saka levelled the scores within a couple of minutes after a cross from Cedric Soares, who was played through by Odegaard.

The Norwegian made his Europa League debut for the Gunners and put up a solid display with a 92 percent passing success and produced three key passes.

One of those put Aubameyang through on goal when the scores were 1-1 but the club-captain lashed his effort wide of the target.

Still, they were plenty of promising signs from the on-loan Real Madrid playmaker who also made more tackles (4) than any other Gunners player.

A few Gunners fans were pleased with his showing and believe things will only get better when his teammates find the co-ordination with him on the playing field.

Twitter reactions:

When Odegaard's teammates get used to him, and he gets used to his teammates, Odegaard is going to become a vital player for us this season. pic.twitter.com/BhUzk9WtnV — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) February 18, 2021

Disappointed not to win, but very impressed with Martin Ødegaard tonight. Excellent vision, some superb passes and looked two or three steps ahead of Benfica's midfield at times. Promising signs 🇳🇴👏 — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) February 18, 2021

Martin Ødegaard's performance for Arsenal against Benfica: 🔘 3 chances created (most)

🔘 4 tackles (most) Potentially our best player tonight. My MOTM anyways. pic.twitter.com/Qall83GpwQ — AfcIntel (@TheAfcIntel) February 18, 2021

Martin Ødegaard showed his class once again. Footworks and through passes were just brilliant. Love his vision. — Alif Gaza (@malifgaza) February 19, 2021

Ødegaard has a good game, good penetrating passes and always wanted the ball. Our players need to find him more, the more he plays the more he will improve and gets to the pace — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) February 18, 2021

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com