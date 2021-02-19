Arsenal fans react to Martin Odegaard’s display vs Benfica

By
Sri Aswin
-

A section of Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed with the performance of Martin Odegaard during the club’s Europa League clash against Benfica last night.

The north London side drew 1-1 in the first leg of the round of 32 at the Stadio Olimpico but they will be bitterly disappointed after squandering clear-cut chances on goal.


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who bagged his maiden Premier League hat-trick last weekend, had a poor showing as he squandered three gilt-edged scoring opportunities.

The Gunners went behind in the 55th minute after Benfica were handed a rather fortuitous penalty for an Emile Smith Rowe hand ball which was converted by Pizzi.

Bukayo Saka levelled the scores within a couple of minutes after a cross from Cedric Soares, who was played through by Odegaard.

The Norwegian made his Europa League debut for the Gunners and put up a solid display with a 92 percent passing success and produced three key passes.

One of those put Aubameyang through on goal when the scores were 1-1 but the club-captain lashed his effort wide of the target.

Still, they were plenty of promising signs from the on-loan Real Madrid playmaker who also made more tackles (4) than any other Gunners player.

A few Gunners fans were pleased with his showing and believe things will only get better when his teammates find the co-ordination with him on the playing field.

Twitter reactions:

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com