Pep Guardiola says Everton are a top side that have impressed him so far this season

Manchester City host Everton on Saturday afternoon in what is expected to be a tough clash, and following their 2-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to prevent suffering another shocking result.
The Etihad Stadium outfit have only won once in their last five league meetings with the Toffees, losing one and drawing the other three.
Guardiola is wary of the threat an improved Everton side pose, and has showered praises on the team ahead of weekend’s clash.
Man City's last five Premier League games vs Everton:
✅ 3-1 win
😬 1-1 draw
❌ 4-0 defeat
😬 1-1 draw
😬 0-0 draw pic.twitter.com/tDdfW6yplb
— Goal (@goal) December 14, 2018
“Everton have completely changed their team in terms of players. Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, and many many many players,” the Catalan tactician told Goal.
“Digne, Yerry Mina, all Barcelona players. So it’s a top side. I’m really impressed with how good they have done so far.
“It will be a tough tough game.”
That Guardiola genuinely recognizes the quality competition Everton brings to the table should excite manager Marco Silva and the fans.
City, under the guidance of the former Barcelona manager are one of the best sides in Europe, and arguably the best in England.
Saturday’s encounter will be a tough test for both sides and while the visitors are the less favourites going into the clash, Guardiola is aware of how dangerous they can be after suffering a 4-0 loss at their hands this time last year.
Everton have improved immensely under Silva, and games like these are a true test for the Portuguese and his men.