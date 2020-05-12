Pedro Caixinha expects Raul Jimenez to leave Wolves soon

Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha thinks Raul Jimenez will leave Wolves in order to join a bigger club in future.
He said to TUDN (via Sportwitness): “He’s going to leave Wolves to go one step higher and he’s going to continue with that ambition. It’s what I’d like to see in other Mexican players who have a lot of quality.”
The Mexican has been outstanding for Wolves since moving to the Premier League and he has been linked with a move away this summer.
It will be interesting to see if his suitors can tempt him away from Molineux.
Earlier this month, Jimenez revealed that it would hard to turn down approaches from Real Madrid or Barcelona.
Wolves will be desperate to keep their star striker at the club this season but things could change if a top club comes calling.
Jimenez has shown that he is capable of playing for a top team. He might be tempted to fight for the top honours now.
The Mexican is at the peak of his powers and he will want to win some trophies. While Wolves have an ambitious project, they are still far away from challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League.
The Wolves ace has maintained that he is happy at the club but it doesn’t take a lot to turn heads in today’s market.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can hold on to their prized asset. Losing him would be a devastating blow for Nuno and his side.