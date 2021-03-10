Paul Robinson urges Celtic to appoint Frank Lampard as their manager

Former Premier League player Paul Robinson has claimed that Celtic should appoint his ex-England teammate Frank Lampard as the next manager.

According to Robinson, Lampard will attract top quality players to Parkhead if he joins the club as their new manager.





It will be interesting to see who the Scottish outfit will appoint as the long term replacement for Neil Lennon at the end of the season.

Celtic require a major rebuild, and they will have to be careful about the next appointment.

The Hoops need someone who can bring in fresh young talent and add a distinct style of play to the side.

Lampard did well to nurture the young players at Chelsea, and he might be a decent appointment for the Scottish outfit. The 42-year-old also worked with young players at Derby County.

The former Chelsea midfielder is currently out of a job after being sacked by the club following a poor run of results.

The Hoops have also been linked with the likes of Eddie Howe in recent months, and it remains to be seen who they end up appointing.

Speaking to Football Insider about Lampard potentially managing Celtic, Robinson said: “They need a big-name manager to come in. You need someone who is highly respected in the game, whether it be someone experienced or a big name ex-player who is cutting his teeth in the game.

“For me, Frank Lampard would be a perfect choice. He could give the club a boost, and he could attract players to the club.

“They need a manager like that because they need to be savvy in the transfer market and change the squad that they got.”

