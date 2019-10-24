Partizan Belgrade vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Partizan Belgrade on Thursday aiming to boost their hopes of qualifying for the next stage of the Europa League.
United beat Astana in their opening game in Group L, before following up with a hard fought draw at AZ Alkmaar in their second outing.
Partizan have also picked up four points from their first two matches and are expected to present United with a stiff test.
United haven’t won away from home in any competition since beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back in March.
However, they won the Europa League two seasons ago and are unbeaten in their last 13 games in the competition.
Partizan have gone 11 home games without defeat in the Europa League and United may have to settle for a point this evening.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Partizan: Stojkovic, Miletic, Pavlovic, Ostojic, Urosevic, Soumah, Natcho, Zdjelar, Tosic, Sadiq, Asano.
#MUFC line up in what appears to be a 3️⃣-5️⃣-2️⃣ formation…#UEL
