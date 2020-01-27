Opinion: Victor Wanyama would be a good signing for Aston Villa

Aston Villa are reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama in the January transfer window.
Last week, Daily Record (h/t the Birmingham Mail) reported that Villa are weighing up a move for the Spurs midfielder.
The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and the north London club are willing to let him go before Friday’s deadline.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, Tottenham wanted around £17m for the Kenya international during the summer. They lowered their valuation to £9m at the start of this month, and could be willing to sell him at a reduced price.
Wanyama has managed only 24 minutes of Premier League action this season, and is not in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans.
Villa have already signed Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea this month, but Smith probably feels he needs more cover in the middle of the park.
Wanyama may have struggled in recent times but he would be a superb signing for Villa. The holding midfielder is still a top-quality player and would bring loads of experience and depth to the side.
On top of that, Wanyama would be eager to get regular games and return to his best form. He still has a lot of football left in him, and could play a big role in Villa’s fight for survival.