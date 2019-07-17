Opinion: Rangers should move for Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn

Glasgow Rangers have been active in the summer transfer and Steven Gerrard should look to bring in Ben Woodburn to the Ibrox club this summer.
The Gers have been heavily linked with a move for Ryan Kent this summer, but they are finding difficulty in securing a temporary deal for him.
Gerrard must turn his attention to another prodigiously gifted Liverpool youngster — Woodburn — who could be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer.
According to Wales Online, Hull City have enquired about the possibility of loaning the Liverpool youngster.
The 19-year-old is a highly rated young forward but his career seems to have stalled recently after a promising start for club and country.
The youngster has already made 10 appearances for the Wales national team, and Gerrard must look to revive his career and bring the best out of him.
Liverpool have high hopes on Woodburn and Jurgen Klopp would be happy to see him progress under the tutelage of Gerrard.
Rangers could strike a masterstroke deal here if they move quickly and secure his signing on loan.