Opinion: Celtic should consider signing Danny Simpson

18 July, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has made it clear that he needs to sign a right-back in the summer transfer window.

“Right-back is a priority, but we have a number of positions I’d like to strengthen like midfield and one or two attacking areas,” said the Bhoys boss.

According to reports from Israel, Celtic have already agreed a deal for Hatem Abd Elhamed. While the 28-year-old centre-back can operate as a right-back, the Hoops need someone who is of proven quality.

With that in mind, the Scottish champions are planning to sign Danny Simpson who is now a free agent following his exit from Leicester City.

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Lennon will join Celtic for a training stint next week, and in the process will get a chance to earn a deal with the Scottish champions.

Simpson, the Premier League title winner with Leicester City, is a quality player. He has vast Premier League and Championship experience, and at 32, he has plenty of football left in him.

Furthermore, Celtic will sign him on free which makes it a risk-free business. However, given Simpson’s quality and experience, there is absolutely no reason why he can’t be a success at Parkhead.

The deal will suit all parties involved and it could represent another smart piece of transfer business from Celtic.

