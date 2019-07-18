Report: Celtic agree deal for Hatem Abd Elhamed

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are all set to secure their fourth signing of the summer after the Bhoys have reached an agreement to sign Israeli defender Hatem Abd Elhamed.
The 28-year-old centre-back has played once for his country, coming on as a substitute against Poland in the Euro 2020 qualifier recently.
The Scottish Sun reported earlier this month that Neil Lennon was weighing up a move for the defender.
And now Sports Rabbi in Israel are reporting that the Bhoys have agreed a £2million agreement with Hapoel Be’er Sheva – with a further £300,000 in add-ons – for the centre-back who can also play as a right back.
Celtic are desperately looking to bolster their defensive unit this summer, and Hatem Abd Elhamed looks like a shrewd piece of business from the Hoops.
Elhamed will join fellow compatriot Nir Bitton at Parkhead who shares the same agent with the defender.
Meanwhile, Celtic have progressed to the second qualifying round of the Champions League after beating Sarajevo 5-2 on aggregate.
The defender has previously played for Ashdod, Dinamo Bucharest and Gent. He had signed a five-year deal when he moved to Be’er Sheva in 2017 but it looks like he is on his way to Celtic Park this summer.