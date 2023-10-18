The PGA Tour will tee off from the Accordia Narashino Country Club in Japan this weekend for the fifth edition of the Zozo Championship.

Even though it’s a relatively new event on the Tour, some legendary players have played at the Zozo Championship, including Tiger Woods, who won the inaugural tournament in 2019. The Zozo Championship is unlike any other PGA Tour event.

Not only does the event not feature any cuts, but the Narashino Country Club is one of the few remaining golf courses that still maintains two greens for every hole.

Every player in the field will play all four rounds, which means anyone has a chance to win this weekend. There is a lot of room for longshot bets like Cameron Champ (+5500), J.J. Spaun (+6000), or even Full Swing star Joel Dahmen (+8000) to steal the spotlight in Japan.

Below, we’ll go over the best longshot bets at the 2023 Zozo Championship.

Cameron Champ (+5500)

Champ is finally playing with a lot of confidence during the fall schedule. He is coming off a T-9 and T-18 finish in the last two weeks of play. He’s been trending in the right direction for a while, gaining strokes ball-striking in seven of his last eight appearances.

His iron play has been solid, gaining 5.91 strokes over his last eight rounds.

Heading to Narashino, Champ should feel confident especially playing at a course where he finished eighth last year.

J.J Spaun(+6000)

J.J Spaun has one career win under his name from the 2022 Valero Texas Open. That means he’s won in a bigger field against some of the world’s best players.

Spaun has the ability to outperform his expectations and has put a solid season together this year with three top-10 finishes.

He hasn’t missed a cut since the Travelers Championship in June and is fresh off a solid ball-striking performance at the Shriners Children’s Open, where he gained 2.6 strokes on approach and was one of the better ball strikers on the field.

Spaun already has a top 25 at Narashino under his belt. Look for him to build momentum in Japan this weekend.

Joel Dahmen (+8000)

Joel Dahmen has quickly become the PGA Tour’s sweetheart after the release of the Netflix documentary series, Full Swing. Since the break from the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Dahmen’s game has been on fire.

During the fall schedule, Dahmen has posted two consecutive top-15 finishes after failing to post no better than a T41 last season. He’s playing confidently and gained 10 strokes on the field between driving and approach at the Shriners Children’s Open.

He also has experience at Narashino, posting at T-16 last year. If his putter is doing well around the greens, it’s easy to see Dahmen climbing to the top of the leaderboard in Japan.

