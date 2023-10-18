Golf

Zozo Championship Sleeper Picks: Dahmen Among Best Longshot Bets

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Zozo Championship Sleeper Picks Dahmen Among Best Longshot Bets
Zozo Championship Sleeper Picks Dahmen Among Best Longshot Bets

The PGA Tour will tee off from the Accordia Narashino Country Club in Japan this weekend for the fifth edition of the Zozo Championship.

Even though it’s a relatively new event on the Tour, some legendary players have played at the Zozo Championship, including Tiger Woods, who won the inaugural tournament in 2019. The Zozo Championship is unlike any other PGA Tour event.

Not only does the event not feature any cuts, but the Narashino Country Club is one of the few remaining golf courses that still maintains two greens for every hole.

Every player in the field will play all four rounds, which means anyone has a chance to win this weekend. There is a lot of room for longshot bets like Cameron Champ (+5500), J.J. Spaun (+6000), or even Full Swing star Joel Dahmen (+8000) to steal the spotlight in Japan.

Below, we’ll go over the best longshot bets at the 2023 Zozo Championship.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Zozo Championship 2023

$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Cameron Champ (+5500)

Champ is finally playing with a lot of confidence during the fall schedule. He is coming off a T-9 and T-18 finish in the last two weeks of play. He’s been trending in the right direction for a while, gaining strokes ball-striking in seven of his last eight appearances.

His iron play has been solid, gaining 5.91 strokes over his last eight rounds.

Heading to Narashino, Champ should feel confident especially playing at a course where he finished eighth last year.

Bet on Cameron Champ (+5500)

J.J Spaun(+6000)

J.J Spaun has one career win under his name from the 2022 Valero Texas Open. That means he’s won in a bigger field against some of the world’s best players.

Spaun has the ability to outperform his expectations and has put a solid season together this year with three top-10 finishes.

He hasn’t missed a cut since the Travelers Championship in June and is fresh off a solid ball-striking performance at the Shriners Children’s Open, where he gained 2.6 strokes on approach and was one of the better ball strikers on the field.

Spaun already has a top 25 at Narashino under his belt. Look for him to build momentum in Japan this weekend.

Bet on J.J Spaun(+6000)

Joel Dahmen (+8000)

Joel Dahmen has quickly become the PGA Tour’s sweetheart after the release of the Netflix documentary series, Full Swing. Since the break from the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Dahmen’s game has been on fire.

During the fall schedule, Dahmen has posted two consecutive top-15 finishes after failing to post no better than a T41 last season. He’s playing confidently and gained 10 strokes on the field between driving and approach at the Shriners Children’s Open.

He also has experience at Narashino, posting at T-16 last year. If his putter is doing well around the greens, it’s easy to see Dahmen climbing to the top of the leaderboard in Japan.

Bet on Joel Dahmen (+8000)

Golf Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Zozo Championship History Past Winners Results
Golf

LATEST Zozo Championship History, Past Winners & Results

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9min
Rory McIlroy Golf 2023 Ryder Cup Singles Odds
Golf
Ryder Cup Day 3 Singles Markets: Ryder Cup Singles Odds For Sunday Finale At Marco Simone
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 1 2023

Singles Sunday at the Ryder Cup. A truly compelling day of golf awaits as the 2023 Ryder Cup comes to a close at Marco Simone on Day 3 with the…

Tyrrell Hatton & Shane Lowry - 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings - Golf
Golf
Ryder Cup Day 2 Markets: Overall, Foursomes & Fourball Winner Odds On Saturday
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 29 2023

Team USA will be hoping for a better day on Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup, following a poor display on Friday. We detail all of the outright markets…

Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings 1
Golf
2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Matches: Confirmed Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings vs Team Europe In Rome
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 29 2023
Jon Rahm Tyrrell Hatton 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings 1
Golf
2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Matches: Confirmed Team Europe Ryder Cup Pairings vs Team USA In Rome
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 29 2023
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
How to Bet On Ryder Cup in ANY US State – Top 8 US Sports Betting Sites For Golf
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 28 2023
canada gold flag
Golf
How to Bet On Ryder Cup In Canada – Top 5 CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 28 2023
Arrow to top