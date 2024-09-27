Soccer

“I am surprised a lot” – Ivan Zamorano Inisists Real Madrid Must Learn To Live Without ‘Irreplaceable’ Toni Kroos

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Retires
Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Retires

Former Real Madrid star Ivan Zamorano has said he was surprised by Toni Kroos’ decision to hang up his boots. He has advised Los Blancos to accept reality and learn to function without the “irreplaceable” German midfielder.

Ivan Zamorano Advises Real Madrid Not to Dwell on Toni Kroos’ Exit

On May 21, 2024, one of the finest midfielders in Real Madrid’s illustrious history, Kroos, sent shockwaves around the world. The former central midfielder announced he would retire from club soccer at the end of the 2023-24 season and from internationals following the conclusion of the 2024 European Championship.

Zamorano, who spent four years at Real Madrid between 1992 and 1996, said he was blindsided by the 34-year-old’s announcement. In an interview with Spanish outlet Diario AS, Zamorano said (via Madrid Universal):

Of course [Kroos’ absence affects], but the idea is not to think about Kroos and regret his departure, but to re-adapt and move forward. His legacy is incredible, but the less we talk about him, the better for Madrid.”

The Chilean feels Kroos’ importance has become even more glaring after his departure. He added:

I am surprised a lot. But what strikes me most is that he is now important when he is no longer around. Kroos is irreplaceable, but let’s not forget that in his day he was criticized on more than one occasion, which raised questions about his physical condition.

Zamorano also talked about Real Madrid’s performances this season.

The former center-forward concluded by adding:

They are not playing as we are used to, they have only had moments, some very good ones, but I am sure that when they put the pieces together because there is a new player in Mbappe.

They will play at the pace expected of Madrid, champions of the League and the Champions League.”

Kroos Defined an Era at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Kroos had done well for himself at Bayern Munich, but very few had expected him to build such a legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Following his move in the summer of 2014, Kroos settled in nicely at Real Madrid, immediately striking up a partnership with Luka Modric. He impressed fans with his inch-perfect distribution, flawless game reading, resistance to press, and ability to dictate the game. Throughout his time in the Spanish capital, he took his game to a new dimension, becoming an all-time great.

Between 2014 and 2024, Kroos played 465 games, scoring 28 times and providing 99 assists. He won 23 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
