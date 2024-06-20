Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Rates Atletico Madrid’s Chances Of Signing Conor Gallagher

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Ace Gallagher

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed it is almost impossible for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher to join Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. Romano believes although Gallagher has been transfer-listed, the Blues will not sell him for less than £50 million ($63.49 million), which is nearly impossible for Los Rojiblancos to pay.

Chelsea Star Conor Gallagher Linked With A Shock Move To Atletico Madrid

On Wednesday (June 19), football.london claimed Atletico Madrid were interested in signing Gallagher from Chelsea. Atletico boss Diego Simeone is reportedly a big fan of the English midfielder.

According to the outlet, the La Liga giants expressed their desire to sign Gallagher during a meeting with Chelsea regarding the transfer of Samu Omorodio. The Pensioners have been trying to prize the 20-year-old away from Atletico, but the Spanish side are reportedly playing hardball with the English outfit.

On Thursday, some outlets reported that Atletico tabled a lowball €20 million ($21.44 million) offer for Gallagher. Chelsea did not even consider the offer, shooting it down right away.

Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Gallagher To Atletico Is Impossible

Italian journalist Romano, meanwhile, has dismissed talks of an offer for Gallagher. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, he claimed that not only would Chelsea not settle for anything less than £50 million ($63.49 million), but Gallagher was also completely focused on EURO 2024 duty with England, meaning he was not ready to listen to any offers.

Romano said:

Despite reports of a bid from Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher, I’m not aware of any offer being made. Nothing concrete is happening now, firstly because Gallagher won’t entertain any negotiation during the Euros and also because Chelsea want a £50m fee for the player, something almost impossible for Atletico Madrid now. So at this point, there’s nothing concrete apart from appreciation for the player.”

Gallagher, who became a part of Chelsea’s senior team in July 2022, has so far played 95 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 10 times and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.

According to football.london, Gallagher wants to continue his journey with Chelsea. However, some senior club officials believe selling him makes more sense from a business standpoint.

Arrow to top