Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed La Liga giants Atletico Madrid want to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer window. Romano believes the deal will be expensive but Los Rojiblancos are genuinely interested in signing the EURO 2024 star.

Chelsea Ace Conor Gallagher Is On Atletico Madrid’s Radar

Atletico Madrid endured a disappointing 2023-24 season. They failed to put up a real fight for the La Liga title and fell flat in cup competitions as well. Atletico exited the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana in the semi-final stage whereas they could only reach the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid are pushing to turn their fortunes around in 2024-25, and coach Diego Simeone believes a top holding midfielder is the need of the hour. With Saul Niguez inching closer to a switch to Sevilla, Atletico could use a dynamic player like Gallagher manning the middle of the park.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (July 8), Romano claimed Atletico Madrid had shown the most interest in signing Gallagher and had already gotten in touch with the player’s agents.

The Italian journalist wrote:

“Understand Atlético Madrid remain the most interested club in Conor Gallagher this summer.

“Atléti have made contact with Chelsea for Gallagher as he’s one of the names on the shortlist.”

Romano, however, noted that the deal was quite complicated. He claimed Atletico Madrid would have to pay a hefty fee to prize Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge.

He added:

“Not an easy deal as still expensive — but Atlético interest is genuine.”

According to the data from Transfermarkt, Gallagher is worth a cool €50 million ($54.09 million). His contract with the Pensioners expires next year on June 30.

Conor Gallagher’s Future At Chelsea Is In The Air

Gallagher is one of the fan favorites at Chelsea, but he is unlikely to continue at Stamford Bridge. With Financial Fair Play (FFP) cracking down on overspenders, Chelsea need to sell players to avoid a sanction this summer. And according to reports, Gallagher could be one of the players to make way.

Premier League rivals Aston Villa reportedly wanted to sign the 24-year-old, but the move did not materialize before EURO 2024. Currently representing England in EURO 2024, Gallagher will not listen to offers before the tournament concludes next Sunday (July 14).

Gallagher has played 95 matches since becoming a regular in the senior team a couple of seasons back. He has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists for the west London outfit.