Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Barca Haven’t Signed Joao Felix Despite Admiring Him

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joao Felix Barcelona
Joao Felix Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Barcelona have not signed Joao Felix permanently despite holding him in high regard. The Italian journalist has pointed out the Blaugrana would have to negotiate with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid to sign the Portugal international, which is far from straightforward.

Joao Felix Returned To Atletico Madrid After Impressive Loan Spell In Catalonia

Having fallen out of favor at Atletico Madrid, Felix spent the second half of the 2022-23 season at Chelsea. He performed decently, but the Blues refrained from trying to make his stay permanent. At the start of the 2023-24 season, Felix pushed his way to Barcelona, but Atletico did not attach a purchase clause to his loan contract. Felix fared well under Xavi, chipping in with a few important goals and assists. However, since there was no purchase clause or the option to extend his loan for another year, Barca had no option but to send him back to Los Rojiblancos on June 30.

During his stay in the Catalan capital, Felix chipped in with 10 goals and six assists in 44 matches across competitions.

Barcelona Want To Bring Joao Felix Back But Situation Is Complicated, Says Fabrizio Romano

The La Liga powerhouse liked what they saw from Felix and would love to have him back. The player also wants to return to the club, possibly on a permanent deal. However, with Felix’s contract not running out until June 2029, Atletico will have the last say. And according to Romano, negotiating with the Madrid club will not be straightforward for Hansi Flick’s side.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

Nothing has changed with regard to Joao Felix. Barcelona are still keen on bringing him back, but they need to agree on a deal with Atletico Madrid and that’s not easy or guaranteed yet.

Patience is needed, exactly the same as last year, and from the player’s point of view, Joao Felix is currently waiting again for Barcelona.”

If Barcelona cannot secure his services, Felix could struggle to find another top-tier suitor for the 2024-25 season and beyond. According to CaughtOffside, so far only Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest in signing him.

