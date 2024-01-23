WWE

WWE Raw Is Coming To Netflix In January 2025 After Huge $5 Billion Deal Signed

Ben Horlock
World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship and most popular programme – Monday Night Raw – will only be available on Netflix from January 2025.

The video on-demand over-the-top streaming service has penned a 10-year deal for $5 billion. It’s easily their biggest foray into streaming live sport events.

Monday Night Raw has been broadcast live on television for over three decades, and helped launch the careers of household names such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

WWE Raw On Netflix

The groundbreaking deal was announced on Tuesday (01/23/2024). Netflix will be hoping to expand and increase their technology used in capturing live events.

TKO – the company formed when WWE merged with UFC – have confirmed that subscribers from the US, Canada, UK and Latin America will be able to enjoy the show from next year.

Plans are already in place to stream the show in other areas across the world. Pay-per-view events such as Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam will also be available for subscribers.

Netflix are planning to stream three live shows per-week. Currently, there are approximately 17.5 million viewers of watch Monday Night Raw on a weekly basis in the US.

It appears to be a bold decision to move Monday Night Raw away from linear television after a sustained period of success and longevity. But one that’ll surely pay-off in the long term.

2024 Royal Rumble

This weekend, the 2024 Royal Rumble takes centre stage from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The extravaganza is one of the most eagerly anticipated WWE events on the calendar.

Here at SportsLens, we’ve put together a handy guide which tells you how to bet on the 2024 Royal Rumble from any state in the US. Even those with restrictions on gambling.

The Royal Rumble has long been a favourite with WWE fans. Some of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history have been witnessed during the 30-person brawl.

This Saturday’s event could be one of the most exciting on record. It’ll also be the second year (after 2021) that the Tropicana Field will play host to the Royal Rumble.

If you’re based in Florida, whereby sports betting is still restricted, we have also prepared a handy guide which will allow you to wager bets on the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
