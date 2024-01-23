The 2024 Roya Rumble goes down this weekend and we have all the information you need to bet on it in the USA, or ANY US state by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in Royal Rumble free bets.



The 2024 Royal Rumble takes center stage on Saturday night from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. But, by using our featured offshore sportsbook – BetOnline – you can bet on the 2024 Royal Rumble in any areas or states that still might have restrictions on gambling.

How To Bet On 2024 Royal Rumble In EVERY US State



Betting on this year’s Royal Rumble in the USA or ANY US state with BetOnline is a straight forward and simple process, which is explained in three easy steps below:

Click above and join BetOnline. Find the green ‘Join’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your date of birth, name and email address – which is all stored 100% securely and safely.

2. Deposit Into Your BetOnline Account

Log into your new BetOnline account and head to the deposit button. Select a deposit payment method and then make your first deposit, which will qualify for their 50% welcome bonus.

If you want to get the full $1,000 in free bets you must deposit $2,000, but smaller outlays will still get you a 50% bonus – even a $250 deposit will land you a $125 free bet.

BetOnline accepts payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Person2Person.

3. Place Your Royal Rumble Bets



Click on ‘sportsbooks’ on the BetOnline site and then find the ‘Wrestling’ section on the left navigation menu.

Pick ‘WWE’ and then locate the ‘2024 Royal Rumble – Matches’ tab. Then select the bet you want to place from the four matches on offer – which includes markets such as moneyline, method of victory and over/under betting. We’ve listed a few examples further down the page.

You can bet on the four different types of matches at the 2024 Royal Rumble. This includes the Logan Paul vs Kevin Owens match for the WWE United States Championship, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, and of course both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble.

Your bet will then be added to a betslip, where you can add a stake, and this will then show you any potential winnings at those odds. Once decided on your bet – just click ‘place bet’.

Latest 2024 Royal Rumble Odds: WWE Betting With BetOnline

There are lots of betting options for the Royal Rumble this weekend from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida – headlined by the famous Men’s Royal Rumble match.

If you are interested in betting on the 2024 Royal Rumble, then be sure to check out our SportsLens exclusive 2024 Royal Rumble betting picks & predictions.

Outright Moneyline Betting

The 2024 Royal Rumble is almost upon us, with four different matches on offer for WWE fans. This includes the Men’s Royal Rumble, Women’s Royal Rumble, Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match and the WWE United States Championship match too.

Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on an individual to win the match outright. Take the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble for instance. In this case, WWE veteran CM Punk is the favorite to win at +150, so a $100 bet on him at those odds returns a profit of $150.

Similarly, if you fancy betting on an outsider or one of the other 29 WWE superstars set to feature, then you can back them at even better odds. For example, a $200 bet on last year’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will return $750 at +275 odds.

The likes of Randy Orton (+600), Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (+700) and Drew McIntyre (+1000) are some of the other WWE superstars amongst the favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Betting straight on the moneyline is the only way fans can wager on the 2024 Royal Rumble. Below are some the 10 current favorites to win the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble outright:

CM Punk +150

Cody Rhodes +275

Gunther +300

Randy Orton +600

LA Knight +700

The Rock +700

Drew McIntyre +1000

Jey Uso +1000

MJF +1000

Sami Zayn +1400

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change