The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles might be the best non-divisional rivalry in the NFL this season. They promise to be two of the top teams in the NFC, and are the favorites to meet in the Conference Championship game for the second year in a row. While there is plenty to be decided in that regard, there is a matchup between the two sides scheduled for early December.

NFL: Eagles, 49ers Will Meet In Huge December Showdown

Haason Reddick said he has the 49ers game circled this year and here’s why: pic.twitter.com/Y1rZjeessc — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) August 31, 2023

By the sounds of it, they’re already looking forward to it.

49ers players have been vocal about the situation since their loss in January. San Francisco had endured ailments to their quarterbacks all season long in 2022, but things completely fell apart when it mattered most. Both of the team’s available quarterbacks were taken out of the game due to injury, and the offense was obviously hindered with no signal caller under center.

The Eagles dominated the game, but some of San Francisco’s key players have said that things would have been different if everyone had been healthy. Dynamic wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been perhaps the most outspoken, saying on multiple occasions that the 49ers would have won the game had Purdy not injured his elbow. Linebacker Fred Warner has echoed such sentiments.

Reddick Responds To Comments From Deebo, Warner

Haason Reddick says he has the 49ers NFCCG rematch circled on his calendar: “That San Fran game man. A lot of chirping, a lot of back and forth over social media about what would have, could have, & should have happened.. I’m looking forward to that one. No game more than that.”… pic.twitter.com/0nOc3Vr4ES — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 31, 2023

On a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Eagles pass rusher Haasan Reddick snapped back:

That San Fran game man. A lot of chirping, a lot of back and forth over social media about what would have, could have, and should have happened. I’m looking forward to that one. No game more than that. I’ve seen things that guys were saying, Deebo, Fred, a lot of these guys that came out and talked about it. For me it’s like bring it on

Reddick is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, finishing with 16 sacks in 2022, good enough for a tie for second-most in the league. He had two quarterback hits and a solo tackle in the NFC Championship game. He continued:

Y’all kept on talking, y’all talked about this all offseason, through the Super Bowl and after the playoff game. So, it’s like better be prepared, because I know I will be, and I’m going to do my best to make sure the team is ready too.

The teams hope to see each other again in January 2024, but they’ll most certainly meet on December 3rd when the 49ers travel to the East Coast. It will very likely be the game of the week, and could go a long way in determining which side ends up with the #1 overall seed in the NFC.

