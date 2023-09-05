49ers Roster: Nick Bosa, George Kittle Could Be Out For Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers have high aspirations for the 2023 NFL season, but they may have to start their campaign short-handed.

49ers Could Be Short-Handed Against Steelers On Sunday

San Francisco #49ers George Kittle and Nick Bosa is TRENDING to be out vs the Pittsburgh #Steelers. The Niners will have pass catchers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel available. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 5, 2023

Despite a question mark at quarterback, the 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in the league. They came up short in the NFC Championship game last year and have pointed to injuries as the obvious culprit, and will be looking for vengeance in 2023 and a shot at a Super Bowl appearance.

But the injury bug might be biting a bit early this year. Tight end George Kittle has been dealing with a groin injury throughout a majority of training camp, limiting him to light individual workouts as he attempts to rehab. His status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is unknown, but things are not trending in the right direction.

There is another, and perhaps even more important, player who may be absent from the action. Nick Bosa has been holding out for the entirety of the preseason as he seeks a new contract, one that the two sides apparently haven’t come close on. The 49ers are reportedly willing to make him the highest paid pass rusher, but Bosa wants a contract that exceeds the number that Aaron Donald receives annually.

Two Sides Remain At Odds On Bosa Contract

From The Insiders on NFL+: The clock also ticks for the #49ers and star edge Nick Bosa… pic.twitter.com/aB0vB4iEyr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2023

There has been no report of any movement in the negotiations, and Bosa remains away from the team just five days ahead of their Week 1 game.

Both players are crucial to the success of the 49ers. Kittle is well removed from his days as a top-3 tight end in the league statistically, but he is still an important part of San Francisco’s offense. His backup, Charlier Woerner, caught zero passes in 2022, and has 8 career catches. Ross Dwelley is the third stringer, and had 3 catches last year.

The 49ers have a solid defensive line even without Bosa, but their sack production will take a serious hit. Bosa finished with a team and league-high 18.5 sacks last season. Samson Ekubam had the second-most sacks on the team with 5, and he now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

San Francisco is still considered the road favorite for Sunday’s game, as they have a -2.5 line against Pittsburgh.

