With a win on Saturday, the 49ers would be the second team to advance to three straight NFC Conference Championship games

Zach Wolpin
Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers finished the season 12-5 and got the #1 overall seed in the NFC. San Francisco is looking to avenge their loss in the conference championship last season. The 2023 postseason did not end how they expected. Christian McCaffrey and the rest of his teammates fought hard all season to get a bye in the first round of the playoffs. 

For their first postseason game in 2024, the #1-seeded 49ers will be hosting the #7-seed Packers. Green Bay is coming off a massive 48-32 upset win vs. the Cowboys. NFL betting sites have the Niners as 9.5-point favorites vs. Jordan Love and the Packers. If the 49ers win on Saturday, they will be the first team since the 2011-2013 Niners to make three straight NFC Championship games. It would be quite fitting for San Francisco.

Can the 49ers reach the NFC Championship game for the third consecutive season?


Depending on certain players on the 49ers roster, some have not played in January yet. The Niners played in Week 17 on December 31st and beat Washington 27-10. With the #1 seed locked up, San Francisco made the smart decision to rest a few of their key players in their final regular season game. Starting QB Brock Purdy did not play in Week 18. Veteran Sam Darnold got to make his first and only start of the 2023 season. Additionally, All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey didn’t play and backup Elijah Mitchell started the game.

There’s no doubt that the Niners are going to be well-rested for their divisional-round matchup vs. the Packers. Some players have had nearly three full weeks off. Allowing them to rest, recover, and get prepared for what they hope is a deep postseason run. It only takes two wins as the #1 seed to make the Super Bowl. They last made it that far in 2019, but lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Niners have also lost the Conference Championship in each of the last two seasons. San Francisco desperately wants to get over that hump.


Out of all the teams left in the postseason, the 49ers have arguably the best roster. They are stacked from top to bottom on both sides of the ball. San Francisco is getting this all done with Mr. Irelevant at QB. That name always goes to the final pick in their respective draft class. Niners QB Brock Purdy was the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After a few things fell his way, Purdy became the starting QB for the 49ers and has not looked back. He’s got the chance to take his team to the Conference Championship for the third straight season.

