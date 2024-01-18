NFL

Brock Purdy Player Prop Best Bets vs Packers – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read

‘Mr Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy will set out to silence the doubters as the San Francisco 49ers aim to win a first championship of the century and ahead of their divisional round clash with the Green Bay Packers, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the 49ers quarterback.

Brock Purdy Divisional Round Player Prop Picks

  • Purdy longest pass completion over 39.5 yards (-110)
  • Purdy over 6.5 rushing yards (-110)
  • Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-220)
Brock Purdy Player Prop Pick 1: Longest pass completion over 39.5 yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Brock Purdy can help the San Francisco 49ers get down the field quickly and efficiently against Green Bay’s zone defense, so we can expect ‘Mr Irrelevant’ to target at least a few long gains.

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, Purdy is -110 to record a pass completion of at least 40 yards. In each of his last five starts, Purdy has recorded a completion of at least 38 yards.

Four of those were 41-yard gains or more, with the highest coming in at 58. His season-high is 76 yards and this prop looks like one worth attacking.

Bet on Brock Purdy longest pass completion over 39.5 yards (-110) now

Brock Purdy Player Prop Pick 2: Over 6.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Whilst Purdy’s biggest strengths lie with his arm, he’s not useless on the ground. He’s not someone you’d describe as a dual-threat quarterback, but he averaged nine rushing yards per game in the regular season.

A strong pass rush from the Packers could force him to scramble, leaving Purdy the perfect opportunity to pick up some yards before stepping out of bounds. He averages 3.7 yards per carry on 39 attempts this year.

He’s also added two rushing touchdowns and this prop looks like another one worth testing the over on.

Bet on Brock Purdy over 6.5 rushing yards (-110) now

Brock Purdy Player Prop Pick 3: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-220 with BetOnline)

Across his NFL career, Purdy has averaged 1.76 passing touchdowns per game. This season, he ranks third in the league for passing touchdowns with 31 – behind only Jordan Love (32) and Dak Prescott (36).

He’s got one of the best receiving cores in the league featuring the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle – as well as the dual-threat back and Offensive Player of the Year favorite Christian McCaffrey.

It’s a short price at -220, but the 24-year-old should steamroll to two passing touchdowns in this divisional match-up.

Bet on Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-220) now
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
