Ahead of Saturday’s divisional round showdown in the Bay Area between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

49ers vs Packers Player Prop Bets

49ers vs Packers Player Prop Bet 1: Brandon Aiyuk over 66.5 receiving yards (-110)

Brandon Aiyuk looks a solid bet to exceed his receiving yards prop set at 66.5 with NFL sportsbooks, having recorded 113, 114 and 126 yards in the air in three of his last four outings – one of which being a meaningless Week 18 game.

He averaged 83.9 receiving yards a game in the regular season and despite sharing a stacked locker room alongside a number of other elite wideouts such as Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk can more than hold his own.

Aiyuk averages the most yards per catch on the 49ers this year and he’s most effective against zone defenses, which we can expect Green Bay to line up in this weekend.

49ers vs Packers Player Prop Bet 2: Christian McCaffrey over 92.5 rushing yards (-110)

It’s no secret that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the deadliest offensive talents in the NFL. He’s undoubtedly the best in his position and deservedly leads the race to win Offensive Player of the Year.

McCaffrey averaged 91.2 rushing yards per game this season and he’ll get even more usage on the playoff stage. He led the league in rushing yards, yards per carry and total touchdowns among RBs.

‘CMC’ looks to have another good chance of covering his prop in the divisional round.

49ers vs Packers Player Prop Bet 3: Jordan Love over 0.5 interceptions (-180)

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best defenses in the league but it’ll remain a tough task to keep Jordan Love quiet, who has enjoyed a phenomenal end to the season with the Packers.

Love has tallied just three interceptions in his last ten games after leading the NFL in that category through the first half of the season. Whilst he’s shown great improvement, the 49ers lead the league in opponent interceptions thrown per game (1.3).

The 25-year-old threw three picks when playing San Francisco in a preseason game in 2022 and it looks to be worth taking him on for an interception in this one as well.

49ers vs Packers Player Prop Bet 4: Romeo Doubs over 38.5 receiving yards (-110)

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs enjoyed the game of his life last time out in the Wild Card round against the Dallas Cowboys, where he tallied 151 yards in the air on six catches from six targets.

The 23-year-old averaged 40 receiving yards per game in the regular season and we can expect to see Love target him even more after a sizzling display in Arlington.

49ers vs Packers Player Prop Bet 5: Brock Purdy 300+ passing yards (+215)

Brock Purdy has played five career games with 300 or more passing yards and if the 49ers aim to exploit the Packers’ zone defense, this is a mark he could hit in Saturday’s clash.

He’s got the pick of the bunch in terms of receivers with Aiyuk, Samuel and George Kittle to target so it’d be no surprise to see Purdy rack up plenty of yards through the air.