Willie Mullins Cheltenham Accumulator Tips – Fabulous 5375/1 Festival Day 1 Sixfold

Nothing is so popular with punters as Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips, and he has many in with chances on the opening day of the Festival this year. There is a huge 5375/1 sixfold acca available with all his main fancies.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Accumulator Tips for Day 1 of the Festival

1:30 – Dysart Dynamo in the Supreme Novices Hurdle @ 85/40 with Fitzdares

in the Supreme Novices Hurdle @ 85/40 with Fitzdares 2:10 – Blue Lord in the Arkle Challenge Trophy @ 9/2 with Fitzdares

in the Arkle Challenge Trophy @ 9/2 with Fitzdares 3:30 – Appreciate It in the Champion Hurdle @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

in the Champion Hurdle @ 4/1 with Fitzdares 4:10 – Stormy Ireland in the Close Brothers Mares Hurdle @ 9/2 with Fitzdares

in the Close Brothers Mares Hurdle @ 9/2 with Fitzdares 4:50 – Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle @ 9/4 with Fitzdares

in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle @ 9/4 with Fitzdares 5:30 – Stattler in the National Hunt Chase @ 5/2 with Fitzdares

Mullins may have many hands in the Cheltenham Festival betting, so there is a loft of sifting through for punters. He has two or more runners in each race on the card apart from the Ultima Handicap Chase. That race gets a wide berth from this trainer. See all the selections in the Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips for day 1 below.

Supreme Novices Hurdle – Dysart Dynamo

Dysart Dynamo is the pick of three Mullins mounts in the opening Grade 1 Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30). He bolted up on his hurdles bow at Cork and then won a recognised trial for this, the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer at Punchestown, by the same 19-length margin.

As the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend, who has a number of tough decisions who to ride throughout the meeting, Dysart Dynamo is the first of the Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips today. He is an 85/40 chance with Fitzdares to complete his hat-trick here.

Back Dysart Dynamo for the Supreme at Fitzdares

Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase – Blue Lord

Irish Arkle winner Blue Lord fell in the Supreme 12 months ago, as Cheltenham results show, but has more than made up for that over fences. Unbeaten in three chase starts for Mullins, he held re-opposing stable companion Saint Sam at Leopardstown last time out.

He is prominent in the Arkle betting as a result. Townend rides Blue Lord, who is 9/2 for another Grade 1 victory over 2m (2:10) here. This is his sternest task yet over fences. In a division without Ferny Hollow, Blue Lord is the second leg of the Willie Mullins accumulator tips on day 1.

Bet on Blue Lord for the Arkle at Fitzdares

Champion Hurdle – Appreciate It

Mullins tries something in the Champion Hurdle odds this year that he’s never done before. The day 1 Festival feature contest (3:30) sees last year’s wide-margin Supreme scorer Appreciate It the clear pick of the stable’s pair. We haven’t seen him on the track since then but he was well above average as a novice.

Fans of sectionals and timing races point out that Appreciate It won the Supreme in just two seconds slower than Honeysuckle’s win in the Champion Hurdle 12 months ago. If he turns up in that form, then Appreciate It can have a say in the finish at 4/1 and that’s why he is among the Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips today.

Back Appreciate It for the Champion Hurdle at Fitzdares

Mares Hurdle – Stormy Ireland

Yet another event with three Mullins mounts, the 2m 4f Mares Hurdle (4:10) is a race he always targets. Townend takes the ride on Stormy Ireland, who won the Relkeel Hurdle on the New course here on New Year’s Day. This is her third crack at this race.

There are reasons to be against the stable’s other runners, Burn Victory and Echoes In Rain. Stormy Ireland, who has the most Cheltenham experience of the stable’s trio, is 9/2 to make it third lucky in the Mares Hurdle. She is leg number four of the Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips on offer this Tuesday.

Bet on Stormy Ireland for the Mares Hurdle at Fitzdares

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Gaelic Warrior

The expectation in the Boodles (4:50) is that French import Gaelic Warrior is a handicap blot. Still a maiden after three runs over hurdles across the Channel, he was purchased by powerful racehorse owner Rich Ricci to run his wife’s silks.

The form has worked out well, making Gaelic Warrior an intriguing runner. He is 9/4 with Fitzdares for a successful stable bow on his handicap debut. Plenty of money is already down on Gaelic Warrior, the penultimate selection in the Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips today.

Back Gaelic Warrior for the Boodles at Fitzdares

National Hunt Chase – Stattler

In the Grade 2 National Hunt Chase (5:30), the last of the Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries on Tuesday is Stattler. This 3m 6f amateur jockeys’ contest is a long-term target for him. Patrick Mullins takes the ride on this dual scorer over fences.

Stattler was only fourth in the Albert Bartlett on the New course here last season, however. That hasn’t deterred punters from piling into him. Stattler is 5/2 to win the National Hunt Chase for the father-son team. He completes the Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips for day 1 of the Festival.

Back Stattler for the National Hunt Chase at Fitzdares

