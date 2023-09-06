NFL

Lions' rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has his sights set on winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

Zach Wolpin
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions had the 12th overall pick. Out of all the positions they could have chosen, the Lions went with RB Jahmyr Gibbs. The 21-year-old started his career at Georgia Tech and then finished it with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ahead of the 2023 season, Gibbs has some big goals set for himself.

His top priority is to help the Lions win more games this season. Personally, he wants to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. Gibbs currently has the fourth-lowest odds to win at (+900) via Bet Online.

Expect to see the Lions use Jahmyr Gibbs as a serious weapon on offense this season


In his one season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jahmyr Gibbs proved that he can be an elusive RB. He had 151 rushing attempts for 926 yards and 44 catches for 441 yards. Gibbs had seven rushings and three receiving touchdowns in his 2022 campaign. His dual-threat ability on offense is what has the Lions most excited in 2023.

On offense, their WR1 is Amon-Ra St.Brown. He’s going to likely lead the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards this season. However, St.Brown cannot do it all on his own. The Lions are expected to use rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs in a number of ways. Head coach Dan Campbell has hinted that their offense will feature Gibbs heavily this season.


On top of wanting to win OROY this season, Gibbs also thinks he can rush for over 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving. The only RB in the last three seasons to have those totals was Christan McCaffrey in 2022. He had 1,139 rushing yards and 741 receiving yards last season. The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler came close in 2022 and 2021.

David Montgomery is in the backfield with Gibbs this season. The former Chicago Bear might be used as more of a traditional RB this season. Gibbs can be the receiving RB for Detroit this season. Additionally, the Lions said they are going to use Gibbs in a number of ways. We may see him lining up in the slot like Christian McCaffrey has done in the past. There is a lot of potential for Gibbs to be a breakout rookie in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
