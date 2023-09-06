In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions had the 12th overall pick. Out of all the positions they could have chosen, the Lions went with RB Jahmyr Gibbs. The 21-year-old started his career at Georgia Tech and then finished it with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ahead of the 2023 season, Gibbs has some big goals set for himself.

His top priority is to help the Lions win more games this season. Personally, he wants to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. Gibbs currently has the fourth-lowest odds to win at (+900) via Bet Online.

Expect to see the Lions use Jahmyr Gibbs as a serious weapon on offense this season

Update: #Lions rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs said he believes he can gain 1,000 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving as a rookie, via @MicheleSteele “Most definitely,” Gibbs told ESPN, “especially with this system.” Gibbs has his sights on winning Rookie of the Year honors. More here:… https://t.co/4FbsBLYlKH pic.twitter.com/jV54ls1oTJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2023



In his one season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jahmyr Gibbs proved that he can be an elusive RB. He had 151 rushing attempts for 926 yards and 44 catches for 441 yards. Gibbs had seven rushings and three receiving touchdowns in his 2022 campaign. His dual-threat ability on offense is what has the Lions most excited in 2023.

On offense, their WR1 is Amon-Ra St.Brown. He’s going to likely lead the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards this season. However, St.Brown cannot do it all on his own. The Lions are expected to use rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs in a number of ways. Head coach Dan Campbell has hinted that their offense will feature Gibbs heavily this season.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo on Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs: “It’s all eyeballs on No. 26 when he goes in the game”https://t.co/OZp0ADERz7 pic.twitter.com/rCMZNgK0nn — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 6, 2023



On top of wanting to win OROY this season, Gibbs also thinks he can rush for over 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving. The only RB in the last three seasons to have those totals was Christan McCaffrey in 2022. He had 1,139 rushing yards and 741 receiving yards last season. The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler came close in 2022 and 2021.

David Montgomery is in the backfield with Gibbs this season. The former Chicago Bear might be used as more of a traditional RB this season. Gibbs can be the receiving RB for Detroit this season. Additionally, the Lions said they are going to use Gibbs in a number of ways. We may see him lining up in the slot like Christian McCaffrey has done in the past. There is a lot of potential for Gibbs to be a breakout rookie in 2023.