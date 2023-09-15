The Detroit Lions shocked everyone when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night of the 2023 NFL season and this weekend they look to go 2-0, when they face the Seattle Seahawks in week 2. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Lions vs Seahawks Picks

Detroit Lions -4.5 (-110)

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer ( +100 )

Lions vs Seahawks Pick 1: Lions -4.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Detroit Lions kicked off the NFL season with a huge upset, as they beat Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs on the road and this week they face a Seattle Seahawks side that lost in week 1.

Despite being favorites against the Los Angeles Rams in week one of the NFL season, the Seahawks were dominated by a well run Rams offence that put 30 points past them.

We believe that the Seahawks are going to struggle again this week, with the Detroit Lions looking sharp in against the Chiefs last weekend with Jared Goff throwing over 250 passing yards.

Lions vs Seahawks Pick 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+100 with BetOnline)

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six touchdowns for the Lions last season, and he kicked off this year with his first score of the season against the Chiefs last week.

The 23-year-old racked up 71 receiving yards over six receptions last week and Jared Goff targeted the wide receiver more than anyone else in the match, with six receptions for Brown.

We are backing Amon-Ra St.Brown to find his way into the end zone once more against the Seahawks on Sunday, in a game we think the Lions will dominate.

Lions vs Seahawks Odds and Line

Moneyline: Detroit Lions: -220 | Seattle Seahawks: +180

Detroit Lions: -220 | Seattle Seahawks: +180 Point Spread: Lions (-4.5) -110 | Seahawks (+4.5) -110

Lions (-4.5) -110 | Seahawks (+4.5) -110 Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like