Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
The Detroit Lions shocked everyone when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night of the 2023 NFL season and this weekend they look to go 2-0, when they face the Seattle Seahawks in week 2. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Lions vs Seahawks Picks 

  • Detroit Lions -4.5 (-110)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+100)
Lions vs Seahawks Pick 1: Lions -4.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Detroit Lions kicked off the NFL season with a huge upset, as they beat Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs on the road and this week they face a Seattle Seahawks side that lost in week 1.

Despite being favorites against the Los Angeles Rams in week one of the NFL season, the Seahawks were dominated by a well run Rams offence that put 30 points past them.

We believe that the Seahawks are going to struggle again this week, with the Detroit Lions looking sharp in against the Chiefs last weekend with Jared Goff throwing over 250 passing yards.

Lions vs Seahawks Pick 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+100 with BetOnline)

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six touchdowns for the Lions last season, and he kicked off this year with his first score of the season against the Chiefs last week.

The 23-year-old racked up 71 receiving yards over six receptions last week and Jared Goff targeted the wide receiver more than anyone else in the match, with six receptions for Brown.

We are backing Amon-Ra St.Brown to find his way into the end zone once more against the Seahawks on Sunday, in a game we think the Lions will dominate.

Lions vs Seahawks Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Detroit Lions: -220 | Seattle Seahawks: +180
  • Point Spread: Lions (-4.5) -110 | Seahawks (+4.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

