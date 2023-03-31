On the surface, it would appear that Anthony Joshua is the clear favorite to defeat Jermaine Franklin in a heavyweight contest this weekend. However, ‘AJ’ has lost as an overriding favorite before so ‘989 Assassin’ will have aspirations of handing Joshua a third successive defeat on Saturday night.

Will Anthony Joshua Win The Fight Against Jermaine Franklin?

Anthony Joshua Fighter Profile Age: 33

Ranking: #3 Heavyweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 6’6″ (198 cm)

Reach: 82″ (208 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 24-3

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Jermaine Franklin Fighter Profile Age: 29

Ranking: #34 Heavyweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’2″ (188 cm)

Reach: 77″ (196 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 21-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 14

Fights Won by Decision: 7

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Anthony Joshua will defeat Jermaine Franklin this weekend by knockout. He is the bigger man by four inches, has a longer reach, has won more fights by KO/TKO than Franklin has actually had fights. Not to mention the fact ‘AJ’ has fought in 12 world title fights, winning nine of them, to the Americans zero.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Anthony Joshua to win the fight against Jermaine Franklin and get back to winning ways in the heavyweight division in emphatic fashion.

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Anthony Joshua is the heavy favourite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -1000 despite having lost his last two fights. Jermaine Franklin is the +750 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat Joshua and claim the biggest win of his career.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Joshua will come back as strong as ever and claim the 23rd knockout victory of his career. Time will tell if Joshua will be back to his devastating best, but judging by the prices set by the sportsbooks, he will come back in emphatic style.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of Anthony Joshua, he is without a doubt one of the modern heavyweight greats. Joshua boasts a record of 24-3 (22 KO’s) in his professional boxing record, with his last 12 consecutive fights all being for world titles.

Of those 12 world title bouts, Joshua has won nine of them. ‘AJ’ has been a dominant heavyweight for years, prior to running into the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. On Saturday night, Joshua begins his quest to get back to heavyweight stardom as he faces a tough test in Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua’s three losses have come to Oleksandr Usyk on two occasions, and of course that upset defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden back in 2019. He avenged that loss to Ruiz a fight later, and is still widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of the last decade.

Joshua has won 22 of his 24 victories by stoppage too. Of the 24 fighters Joshua has beaten, only Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz Jr have seen the final bell. This shows the incredible power and dynamite in his fists that ‘AJ’ possesses.

Jermaine Franklin in his own right is an eye-catching heavyweight who has done well so far in his career. He boasts a record of 21-1 (14 KO’s) with his only defeat coming to Dillian Whyte last time out on his first fight away from US soil.

The 29-year-old made his professional debut back in 2015, and has had a gradual rise up to fringe world level where he sits now. He is a tough heavyweight and looks to be in fantastic shape here as he aims to claim the biggest victory of his career against the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

”989 Assassin’ has beaten some credible heavyweight so far such as Pavel Sour, Rydell Booker and Jerry Forrest. If he can upset the apple cart and add Anthony Joshua to the W column in his record, he will firmly put his name onto the world boxing scene and could be in line for a world title fight next.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype! Be sure to stay up to date with all the boxing news as well as watching our exclusive boxing live streaming sites.

