Anthony Edwards Reminds Erik Spoelstra Of Dwyane Wade

Anthony Edwards is quickly becoming one of the rising young stars in the NBA. He has improved in each of his three seasons in the league, upping his scoring average to 24.6 points per game in 2022-23, a number higher than the likes of Nikola Jokić, DeMar DeRozen, and Jimmy Butler. He was named to his first All-Star team last year, and has been the top performer on Team USA so far this summer.

Anthony Edwards Draws Comparisons To Dwyane Wade

“It’s hard to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade… The way he moves, competes, and electrifies the crowd. Yes, that reminds me of number 3.” Erik Spoelstra on which US Men’s Basketball player reminds him of D-Wade 👀 (via @cnnphilippines)pic.twitter.com/1Qo6rPYMZY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

The coach for Team USA is Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who is no stranger to young, dynamic off-guards. He was a part of the Heat organization throughout the career of Dwyane Wade, and got to be his coach in 2008. The two were a highly successful pair, bringing Miami a pair of championships while Wade thrived in building a Hall of Fame career.

And according to Spoelstra, he can see a lot of similarities between Edwards and the legend he coached for so many years.

When asked if there was a particular player on Team USA that reminds him of Dwyane Wade, Spoelstra chuckled at the baited question and responded with the following:

Yeah. We know who that is. It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I’m not a guy for comparisons, I’m not. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies the crowd, yes, that reminds me of number 3. I have told Anthony that. I feel like I’m going back in time.

Edwards Leads Team USA Into FIBA World Cup

ANTHONY EDWARDS WHY pic.twitter.com/prYyl2CZNo — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) August 20, 2023

The comparisons are obvious given their similar styles of play, and the starts to their careers have been similar. Edwards entered the league as the higher volume scorer, but Wade was already averaging 27.2 points and 6.7 rebounds by Year 3. He was also crowned as an NBA Champion by the time he finished his third season, as well.

Anthony Edwards and Team USA are in the Philippines to compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It is a special honor for Spoelstra to be coaching the team, given that he is of Filipino descent.

