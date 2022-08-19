Who Will Win The Fight Between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

One of the best heavyweight match-ups between two kingpins this year. Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk face off for the WBA-Super, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight Titles from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the first fight, so can Joshua right the wrongs and claim victory in the rematch?

Lots of pundits and fans are predicting an Usyk win, either by stoppage or on points. Not as many believe Joshua will come away with his hand raised, but it is still a fight which is splitting the boxing community right down the middle. Who will win Saturday’s heavyweight bonanza between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua?

Who Will Win The Usyk vs Joshua 2 Fight?

Here at SportsLens, we are truly excited for this mammoth heavyweight clash on Saturday night at the Jeddah Super Dome. It promises to be a great fight, but we are siding with ‘AJ’ to win via stoppage this time.

We think that Joshua will have diligently prepared for this rematch and has all of the attributes needed to defeat the Ukrainian powerhouse. Joshua is taller, bigger, stronger, more powerful and has the reach advantage, but just has to use all of these factors in his favour during the fight.

Of course, that is easier said than done but Joshua just has to take a few more risks in the fight and he will be able to land his combinations on Usyk, to the body and head, before wobbling the 35-year-old and ending the fight inside the scheduled distance.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Prediction

Here at SportsLens, we have analysed the fight to the finest detail and broken the fight down into every intricacy. We have decided what we think will happen on Saturday night, and that is for Anthony Joshua to win by stoppage in Rounds 5-8.

Joshua will need to conserve his energy, whilst still making Usyk work and keeping him on the back foot. If Joshua can do this, we could see an opening presenting itself in the middle to late rounds for ‘AJ’.

It is unlikely that Joshua will blast Usyk out of there early. The champion is too smart for that, his boxing IQ is far too high for him to get caught cold early. It could well be a longer process for Joshua to break down the 35-year-old.

This is why we have gone for rounds 5-8 for the Joshua KO/TKO to come, as we think the will have to take a measured approach before gambling and taking calculated risks as the fight grows on.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 prediction: Joshua to win in rounds 5-8 @ 7/1 with 888Sport

Why Joshua Will Beat Usyk On Saturday

Joshua has shown throughout his career that he can do it all. He has gone in and blitzed opponents inside a round or two, he has broken down some opponents and stopped them in the middle rounds, as well as getting his opponents out of there in the later rounds too.

Joshua also has two wins coming via unanimous decision, so not only does he carry immense power and strength, he can box too and knows how to win in almost every way possible.

The proof is in the pudding with Anthony Joshua. When Joshua goes looking for the knockout and boxes on the front foot, putting pressure on his opponent, he gets the stoppage victory. In fact, he has 22 knockouts to his name when adopting this approach.

Under the watchful eye of new trainer Robert Garcia, Joshua will have to be more aggressive. Garcia has a proven track record with fighters who go in search of the knockout, fighters like Jesse Rodriguez, Marcos Maidana and Mickey Garcia.

The knockout for Joshua is the likeliest outcome, but don’t be surprised if the fight go well into the championship rounds.

How Can Usyk Win?

The general consensus is that Usyk has more ways in which he can win that Joshua does.

Just look at the first fight, Usyk boxed on the back foot, counter punched and beat Joshua with his superior timing and speed, coasting to a unanimous decision victory.

However, Usyk carries a lot of power too and looked like he could potentially have stopped Joshua if there was another round or two left in the fight. Joshua was incredibly fatigued and exhausted, but Usyk could well sniff blood this time around and try and get Joshua out of there.

Usyk has the superior boxing ability over Joshua, there is absolutely no doubt about it. He also has the better ring IQ and looks far more comfortable than the majority of boxers on the front foot, the back foot or in any situation inside the ropes.

The majority of boxing pundits, as well as the bookmakers, think Usyk will win and should win. Based off the first fight you would be correct, but it all depends on the new tactics and game plans that both Team Joshua and Team Usyk have come up with this time around.

All we know for sure is that it promises to be an outstanding fight.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

