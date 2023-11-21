Ahead of an exciting slate of NFL match-ups to look forward to on Thanksgiving Day, there are also a number of halftime shows booked – but who will be taking to the field?

Who Is Performing At The NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show In 2023?

During the 2023 Thanksgiving games, NFL fans will be treated to three A-list musical performances at halftime in each clash. The day begins at 12:30pm ET with the surging 8-2 Detroit Lions at home to the Green Bay Packers.

Shortly after, America’s Team are in action as the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders before the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers occupy the primetime slot.

Below we have listed each artist who will be taking to the stage (or field) on Thanksgiving Day.

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow booked for halftime show at Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Detroit are in for a treat as Jack Harlow is booked to perform at the halftime show at Ford Field in Michigan. The 25-year-old won Top New Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and boasts over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

He’s a six-time Grammy nominee and is best known for hit singles ‘First Class,’ ‘Tyler Herro,’ ‘WHATS POPPIN,’ which we can all expect to hear on Thursday afternoon.

Last month, Harlow announced the slot on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown:

“I’m proud to say I’m doing the halftime show at the Thanksgiving game in Detroit here in a little under a month. It’s wonderful.”

.@JackHarlow repping the Honolulu blue 🦁 Catch his performance at the @Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/haMpQ95y5U — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

Country legend and global icon Dolly Parton to perform at Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Country music legend Dolly Parton will treat the AT&T Stadium to a performance at halftime of the Cowboys vs Commanders game. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and is one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

Parton has 25 no. 1 singles, a record for a female artist and has 44 career Top 10 country albums – a record for any artist. She has previously turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, but now gets her chance at an NFL game.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been spotted wearing a t-shirt with Parton’s face on it in recent weeks, and he might be the most excited man in the building.

Hey, it’s Coach Dolly! Tune in to @CBSSports November 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 3:30 P.M. CST to watch me rock the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff halftime performance 🎸 pic.twitter.com/bHVTIUE0oN — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 2, 2023

Dance music icon and DJ Steve Aoki takes to the field at Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki closes out the Thanksgiving Day halftime performances in Seattle as the Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on primetime.

Aoki is the highest-grossing electronic dance music artist in North America from tours and has collaborated with some of music’s biggest names. He has several Billboard-charting albums.

The 45-year-old’s debut studio album Wonderland was nominated for a Grammy in Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013 and Lumen Field is in for a treat.

Let’s add some cake to the menu. 🎂@steveaoki will be performing at our Thanksgiving Halftime show, presented by @TMobile! pic.twitter.com/yvzerUXHq2 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 10, 2023