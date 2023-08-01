Boxing News

Who Is Nate Diaz’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Former UFC Fighters Partner Misty Brown

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nate Diaz Girlfriend 1
Nate Diaz Girlfriend 1

Ahead of his professional boxing debut this weekend against Jake Paul, we have decided to taken an in-depth look into Nate Diaz’s personal life. This includes who Diaz’s girlfriend is and whether the pair have any children.

Who Is Nate Diaz’s Girlfriend?

Nate Diaz walks to the ring as a professional boxer for the first time this weekend as he faces Jake Paul in August 5. The bout goes down in the main event at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night.

Ahead of the Paul vs Diaz fight this weekend, fans from around the world want to know a little bit more about Nate Diaz and his personal life. This includes who his girlfriend is and whether or not Diaz has any children.

Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Nate Diaz is indeed in a relationship with long-term lover Misty Brown.

Like Diaz, Misty is from Stockton, California and enjoys the same hobbies as her man such as running, hiking and cycling. She is the same age as Diaz (38) and has been seen regularly in attendance at Nate’s fights in the UFC in recent years.

Nate Diaz doesn’t often share pictures of his woman on social media, and instead likes to keep their relationship relatively private and out of the public eye. However, the fact that both of them come from Stockton, California and have been together for well over a decade now certainly indicates that they could be high-school sweethearts.

It is great to see that Nate Diaz is living a good life outside of his fighting career. As Diaz embarks on his professional boxing debut, you can be sure that Misty Brown will be right there by his side, supporting her man in every way.

RELATED: Nate Diaz Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Do Nate Diaz & Misty Brown Have Any Children?

Having been dating for well over a decade, potentially even closer to two, it comes as no surprise to learn that Nate Diaz and Misty Brown are indeed parents.

The loving couple welcomed a daughter into the world over five years ago now. They named their daughter Nikayla Diaz, who was born on June 6th 2018.

Diaz has been providing for his daughter ever since she was born, earning several six-figure paycheques in the UFC. Now, as he embarks on his new career in boxing, Diaz is sure to earn millions for his fight this weekend against Jake Paul.

It is evident that providing for his family is at the forefront of Diaz’s priorities right now. He is a loving father and loving partner, and clearly wants to make his family proud every time he steps into the ring or octagon.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Nate Diaz’s next fight.

RELATED: Nate Diaz Boxing Record: Former UFC Fighter Makes Boxing Debut Against Jake Paul

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Nate Diaz Girlfriend 1
Boxing News

LATEST Who Is Nate Diaz’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Former UFC Fighters Partner Misty Brown

Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Nate Diaz UFC
Boxing News
Nate Diaz Boxing Record: Former UFC Fighter Makes Boxing Debut Against Jake Paul
Author image Paul Kelly  •  57min

Nate Diaz prepares to get into the boxing ring for the very first time as a professional this weekend. The former UFC fighter faces Jake Paul in his boxing debut,…

Nate Diaz UFC
Boxing News
Nate Diaz Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest UFC Fight Purses & Endorsement Deals
Author image Paul Kelly  •  56min

Nate Diaz makes his professional boxing debut this weekend as he faces Jake Paul in a highly anticipated grudge match. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take a deep…

Errol Spence Jr Boxing 4 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record: ‘The Truth’ Has 22 KO’s In 28 Wins & 7 World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 31 2023
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘The Truth’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 31 2023
Terence Crawford Boxing 2
Boxing News
Terence Crawford Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Bud’: Crawford Boasts $10 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 31 2023
Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
Terence Crawford Boxing Record: ‘Bud’ Has 31 KO’s In 40 Wins & 18 World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 31 2023
Arrow to top