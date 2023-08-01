Ahead of his professional boxing debut this weekend against Jake Paul, we have decided to taken an in-depth look into Nate Diaz’s personal life. This includes who Diaz’s girlfriend is and whether the pair have any children.

Who Is Nate Diaz’s Girlfriend?

Nate Diaz walks to the ring as a professional boxer for the first time this weekend as he faces Jake Paul in August 5. The bout goes down in the main event at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night.

Ahead of the Paul vs Diaz fight this weekend, fans from around the world want to know a little bit more about Nate Diaz and his personal life. This includes who his girlfriend is and whether or not Diaz has any children.

Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Nate Diaz is indeed in a relationship with long-term lover Misty Brown.

Like Diaz, Misty is from Stockton, California and enjoys the same hobbies as her man such as running, hiking and cycling. She is the same age as Diaz (38) and has been seen regularly in attendance at Nate’s fights in the UFC in recent years.

Nate Diaz doesn’t often share pictures of his woman on social media, and instead likes to keep their relationship relatively private and out of the public eye. However, the fact that both of them come from Stockton, California and have been together for well over a decade now certainly indicates that they could be high-school sweethearts.

It is great to see that Nate Diaz is living a good life outside of his fighting career. As Diaz embarks on his professional boxing debut, you can be sure that Misty Brown will be right there by his side, supporting her man in every way.

Do Nate Diaz & Misty Brown Have Any Children?

Having been dating for well over a decade, potentially even closer to two, it comes as no surprise to learn that Nate Diaz and Misty Brown are indeed parents.

The loving couple welcomed a daughter into the world over five years ago now. They named their daughter Nikayla Diaz, who was born on June 6th 2018.

Diaz has been providing for his daughter ever since she was born, earning several six-figure paycheques in the UFC. Now, as he embarks on his new career in boxing, Diaz is sure to earn millions for his fight this weekend against Jake Paul.

It is evident that providing for his family is at the forefront of Diaz’s priorities right now. He is a loving father and loving partner, and clearly wants to make his family proud every time he steps into the ring or octagon.

