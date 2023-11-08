Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira goes down in just a few days time at the famous Madison Square Garden, New York. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the UFC 295 undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Prochazka vs Pereira undercard.

Who Features On The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295 Undercard?

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira headlines this stellar UFC 295 card from Madison Square Garden, New York, USA on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the UFC 295 undercard?

Well, the UFC 295 main card and prelims is certainly quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there some legitimate Interim UFC Heavyweight Title action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC competition.

First up, British UFC heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall is back for the second time this year as he fights for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Title. He faces a stern test in the form of Sergey Pavlovich, who has been on a meteoric rise of late and who is tipped to be the future of the heavyweight division, alongside Aspinall.

This is a great fight on paper, with two of the best fighters on the planet squaring off in the octagon. Of course, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was meant to be the main event, but that fight has fallen off due to the champion sustaining a torn shoulder during training camp.

The British MMA phenom is priced as the ever so slight -120 favorite with the best offshore betting sites. On the flip side, the Russian MMA heavyweight star goes into Saturday’s UFC 295 co-main event as the +105 underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

Elsewhere on the main card, Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade goes down in the women’s strawweight division is what is an evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could throw themself right into the title picture at 125-pounds, with the American favored at -185 with the best UFC betting sites to get the job done over the Brazilian former champion.

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis in a lightweight fight and Diego Lopez vs Pat Sabatini in a featherweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 295 main card. The biggest fight of the night is of course the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight, the main event – Prochazka vs Pereira for UFC gold at 205-pounds.

On the prelims, Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa is the feature bout over three rounds in the flyweight division. There is also another stellar lightweight fight between two potential top 15 contenders as Mateusz Rebecki vs Roosevelt Roberts goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in various different divisions. Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Gidinez, Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev, Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen, John Castaneda vs Kang Kyung-hos, Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmer and Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas make up the rest of the preliminary card.

The full list of the UFC 295 undercard fights are detailed below in the table. 12 highly competitive fights feature on the UFC 295 main card and prelims before the biggest fight of the night between Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira and Jiri ‘Denisa’ Prochazka.

Full UFC 295 Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday night at UFC 295. The UFC Interim Heavyweight Title is on the line in the co-main event, following the former main event of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the full title being postponed due to Jones suffering a pre-fight injury.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (UFC Title) Light-Heavyweight 5 Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (UFC Interim Title) Heavyweight 3 Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 3 Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint-Denis Lightweight 3 Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini Featherweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+) Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa Flyweight 3 Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Gidinez Women’s Strawweight 3 Mateusz Rębecki vs Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 3 Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass) Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen Lightweight 3 John Castaneda vs Kang Kyung-hos Bantamweight 3 Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmer Featherweight 3 Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas Flyweight 3

Prior to the main event title fight at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Prochazka vs Pereira fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the most evenly contested main event fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Fancy betting on UFC 295? Then check out our exclusive Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira betting picks & predictions.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 295 main event between the two former UFC champions – Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125