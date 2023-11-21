The NFL Thanksgiving Day games have become a staple tradition of the national holiday for almost a century, but which team has recorded the most wins on Turkey Day?

Which NFL Team Has The Most Wins On Thanksgiving Day?

In the competition for most Thanksgiving Day wins, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys hold a clear advantage over the rest of the field since these two teams play on Turkey Day every year as a tradition.

The NFL team with the most wins on Thanksgiving Day is the Detroit Lions, with 37 wins, 44 losses and two ties on the national holiday.

They’re closely followed by the Cowboys in second with 32 wins, 22 losses and one tie. Dallas have a significantly better winning percentage, but Detroit have been playing on Thanksgiving for longer.

Heading into Thursday afternoon’s clash at Ford Field, Detroit are sitting with an 8-2 record – the second-best in the NFL, and 2.5 games ahead of everyone else in their division.

We’re also going to be treated to three A-list halftime performances from some of the biggest names in music including Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow and country legend Dolly Parton.

A resilient team pic.twitter.com/v6vIZ9HL89 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 20, 2023

Detroit Played Their First Thanksgiving Day Game In 1934 And Have Featured 82 Times

The Lions played their first Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears in 1934 and have played on Turkey Day 82 times in history. Back then, the Bears were back-to-back champions and beat Detroit 19-16 at the University of Detroit Stadium.

They haven’t enjoyed the best of times on Thanksgiving in recent history and are without a win on the day since 2016. However, the 2023 edition presents the perfect opportunity to turn it around against a 4-6 Green Bay Packers side.

Every NFL Team’s Record On Thanksgiving Day

See below a list of every NFL team’s record on Turkey Day. You might notice there are only 31 teams on this list, because the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team not to have suited up on Thanksgiving.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers have only played one each.

Arizona Cardinals: 6-15-2

Atlanta Falcons: 1-3

Baltimore Ravens: 2-0

Buffalo Bills: 6-4-1

Carolina Panthers: 1-0

Chicago Bears: 20-15-2

Cincinnati Bengals: 0-1

Cleveland Browns: 3-3

Dallas Cowboys: 32-22-1

Denver Broncos: 4-7

Detroit Lions: 37-44-2

Green Bay Packers: 14-20-2

Houston Texans: 2-0

Indianapolis Colts: 2-1-1

Kansas City Chiefs: 5-5

Las Vegas Raiders: 4-4

Los Angeles Chargers: 3-1-1

Los Angeles Rams: 4-1

Miami Dolphins: 5-2

Minnesota Vikings: 7-2

New England Patriots: 3-3

New Orleans Saints: 3-1

New York Giants: 7-6-3

New York Jets: 4-4

Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-6

San Francisco 49ers: 3-2-1

Seattle Seahawks: 2-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-1

Tennessee Titans: 5-2

Washington Commanders: 4-8

The NFL announced on Tuesday that this year’s edition of the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” will include a special NFL-produced “Madden Hallmark” to kick off each broadcast, conveying what Thanksgiving meant to him in his own words. pic.twitter.com/Ijgvn1IILg — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2023

NFL Thanksgiving Day Full Schedule 2023

🏈 Game 1: Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers 📊 Records: Lions 8-2 | Packers 4-6

Lions 8-2 | Packers 4-6 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023

Thursday 23rd November, 2023 🕛 Time: Approx. 12:30PM EST

Approx. 12:30PM EST 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan 🎲 Money Line: Lions -370 | Packers +290

🏈 Game 2: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders 📊 Records: Cowboys 7-3 | Commanders 4-7

Cowboys 7-3 | Commanders 4-7 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023

Thursday 23rd November, 2023 🕛 Time: Approx. 4:30PM EST

Approx. 4:30PM EST 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas 🎲 Money Line: Cowboys -450 | Commanders +450

🏈 Game 3 : Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers 📊 Records: Seahawks 6-4 | 49ers 7-3

Seahawks 6-4 | 49ers 7-3 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023

Thursday 23rd November, 2023 🕛 Time: Approx. 8:20PM EST

Approx. 8:20PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington 🎲 Money Line: Seahawks +240 | 49ers -300