Which NFL Team Has The Most Wins On Thanksgiving Day?

Joe Lyons
lions celebrate

The NFL Thanksgiving Day games have become a staple tradition of the national holiday for almost a century, but which team has recorded the most wins on Turkey Day?

In the competition for most Thanksgiving Day wins, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys hold a clear advantage over the rest of the field since these two teams play on Turkey Day every year as a tradition.

The NFL team with the most wins on Thanksgiving Day is the Detroit Lions, with 37 wins, 44 losses and two ties on the national holiday.

They’re closely followed by the Cowboys in second with 32 wins, 22 losses and one tie. Dallas have a significantly better winning percentage, but Detroit have been playing on Thanksgiving for longer.

Heading into Thursday afternoon’s clash at Ford Field, Detroit are sitting with an 8-2 record – the second-best in the NFL, and 2.5 games ahead of everyone else in their division.

We’re also going to be treated to three A-list halftime performances from some of the biggest names in music including Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow and country legend Dolly Parton.

Detroit Played Their First Thanksgiving Day Game In 1934 And Have Featured 82 Times

The Lions played their first Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears in 1934 and have played on Turkey Day 82 times in history. Back then, the Bears were back-to-back champions and beat Detroit 19-16 at the University of Detroit Stadium.

They haven’t enjoyed the best of times on Thanksgiving in recent history and are without a win on the day since 2016. However, the 2023 edition presents the perfect opportunity to turn it around against a 4-6 Green Bay Packers side.

Every NFL Team’s Record On Thanksgiving Day

See below a list of every NFL team’s record on Turkey Day. You might notice there are only 31 teams on this list, because the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team not to have suited up on Thanksgiving.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers have only played one each.

  • Arizona Cardinals: 6-15-2
  • Atlanta Falcons: 1-3
  • Baltimore Ravens: 2-0
  • Buffalo Bills: 6-4-1
  • Carolina Panthers: 1-0
  • Chicago Bears: 20-15-2
  • Cincinnati Bengals: 0-1
  • Cleveland Browns: 3-3
  • Dallas Cowboys: 32-22-1
  • Denver Broncos: 4-7
  • Detroit Lions: 37-44-2
  • Green Bay Packers: 14-20-2
  • Houston Texans: 2-0
  • Indianapolis Colts: 2-1-1
  • Kansas City Chiefs: 5-5
  • Las Vegas Raiders: 4-4
  • Los Angeles Chargers: 3-1-1
  • Los Angeles Rams: 4-1
  • Miami Dolphins: 5-2
  • Minnesota Vikings: 7-2
  • New England Patriots: 3-3
  • New Orleans Saints: 3-1
  • New York Giants: 7-6-3
  • New York Jets: 4-4
  • Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-6
  • San Francisco 49ers: 3-2-1
  • Seattle Seahawks: 2-2
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-1
  • Tennessee Titans: 5-2
  • Washington Commanders: 4-8

NFL Thanksgiving Day Full Schedule 2023

  • 🏈 Game 1: Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
  • 📊 Records: Lions 8-2 | Packers 4-6
  • 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 12:30PM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: FOX
  • 🏟 Venue: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan
  • 🎲 Money Line: Lions -370 | Packers +290
  • 🏈 Game 2: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders
  • 📊 Records: Cowboys 7-3 | Commanders 4-7
  • 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 4:30PM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 🏟 Venue: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
  • 🎲 Money Line: Cowboys -450 | Commanders +450
  • 🏈 Game 3 : Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers
  • 📊 Records: Seahawks 6-4 | 49ers 7-3
  • 📅 Date: Thursday 23rd November, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 8:20PM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🏟 Venue: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
  • 🎲 Money Line: Seahawks +240 | 49ers -300
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top