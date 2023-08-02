After injuring his ankle in Week 10 of 2022, WR Cooper Kupp had to get surgery. Since then, he’s been working back to being the AP Offensive Player of the Year that he was in 2021. Just last week, the All-Pro was able to return to full action with the Rams in practice. Sadly, it didn’t last very long.

At practice yesterday, WR Cooper Kupp injured his hamstring and had an MRI done shortly after practice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kupp could miss the rest of the month or at least a few weeks with LA. Coming off an ankle injury, this is not how he envisioned his 2023 season starting.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp could miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp underwent an MRI on his hamstring and while the team will be very cautious with him, one source said he potentially could be back “for scrimmages in a few weeks.” https://t.co/0KRMH8lzfH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023



For the 2023 LA Rams to be a productive offense, they need Cooper Kupp on the field and healthy. That’s not the case at the moment, but there’s still time before the season begins. Adam Schefter noted that the Rams are going to be very cautious with Cooper Kupp. Coming off an ankle injury that required surgery, they do not want his hamstring to be another nagging injury.

Giving the WR time to rest and do some rehab is ideal before the start of the season while they have some time. After his ankle sprain in 2022, Kupp played in just 9 games for the Rams. Before the injury, he had 75 receptions for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns. The season before that, he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Until Cooper Kupp returns, here’s a look at the Rams’ top receivers: Van Jefferson

Puka Nacau

Ben Skowronek

Tutu Atwell

Demarcus Robinson https://t.co/BRCe8C8aLM — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 2, 2023



There’s no question that the Rams are a better football team when Cooper Kupp plays. Hence the reason the LA is taking his situation very seriously and is being cautious. The WR depth after Kupp is not as deep as some other NFL teams. Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek are the next best relievers if Kupp does end up missing some time. With just over a month until the 2023 NFL season begins, the Rams will do as much as they possibly can to have Cooper Kupp ready for Week 1.