Cooper Kupp injured his hamstring at practice yesterday and could miss time with the Rams

Zach Wolpin
After injuring his ankle in Week 10 of 2022, WR Cooper Kupp had to get surgery. Since then, he’s been working back to being the AP Offensive Player of the Year that he was in 2021. Just last week, the All-Pro was able to return to full action with the Rams in practice. Sadly, it didn’t last very long. 

At practice yesterday, WR Cooper Kupp injured his hamstring and had an MRI done shortly after practice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kupp could miss the rest of the month or at least a few weeks with LA. Coming off an ankle injury, this is not how he envisioned his 2023 season starting.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp could miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury


For the 2023 LA Rams to be a productive offense, they need Cooper Kupp on the field and healthy. That’s not the case at the moment, but there’s still time before the season begins. Adam Schefter noted that the Rams are going to be very cautious with Cooper Kupp. Coming off an ankle injury that required surgery, they do not want his hamstring to be another nagging injury.

Giving the WR time to rest and do some rehab is ideal before the start of the season while they have some time. After his ankle sprain in 2022, Kupp played in just 9 games for the Rams. Before the injury, he had 75 receptions for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns. The season before that, he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.


There’s no question that the Rams are a better football team when Cooper Kupp plays. Hence the reason the LA is taking his situation very seriously and is being cautious. The WR depth after Kupp is not as deep as some other NFL teams. Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek are the next best relievers if Kupp does end up missing some time. With just over a month until the 2023 NFL season begins, the Rams will do as much as they possibly can to have Cooper Kupp ready for Week 1.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

