In 2021, the LA Rams acquired QB Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons with Detroit. The Rams went 12-5 during the 2021 season on their way to winning the Super Bowl. Shortly after, Stafford signed a new long-term contract.

The one-time Pro Bowler got a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams after leading them to a Super Bowl victory. Stafford only played nine games last season and the Rams are rethinking that deal they signed less than two years ago.

Matthew Stafford has the Rams ‘frustrated’ after declining a request to re-do his contract

OH NO: Quarterback Matthew Stafford declined the #Rams request to re-do his contract, per @ColinCowherd of @FS1. “I was told by a source I trust that they wanted to re-do his contract,” Cowherd said, via @ProFootballTalk. “He wasn’t interested. It limits what they can do and… pic.twitter.com/onr3vNPhkL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 18, 2023



Fox Sports’ Collin Cowherd broke the news that Rams QB Matthew Stafford declined the team’s request to re-do his contract. He signed for $160 million over four years with $63 million fully guaranteed at signing. This past March, another $57 million became fully guaranteed.

Cowherd said a source that he trusts told him Stafford had no interest in re-doing his contract. This has “frustrated” the Rams’ front office and limits what they can do. They have a lot of money invested in Stafford, more than they probably should have.

Video: “Before his option bonus was kicking in the Rams attempted with a lot of effort to move Matthew Stafford.” “Any team could’ve had him.”pic.twitter.com/Q8XJoRWUQh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 8, 2023



For the Rams last season, Matthew Stafford only played in nine of their 17 games. Coming into the 2022 season, the veteran QB was dealing with lingering elbow issues. That plays into why we saw a decrease in how effective he was during his nine games in 2022.

With Stafford at QB last season, the Rams went 3-6. He threw for 2,087 yards, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had multiple concussions last November and that wasn’t the end to his rough 2022 season. A spinal cord contusion ended his season early.

The Rams finished 2022 with a 5-12 record after going 3-6 with Stafford at QB. A lot is riding on the 2023 season for Stafford’s future and the Rams as well. If 2023 does not play out well for the Rams, the team could think about releasing him after the season. Head coach Sean McVay has also thought about retiring in the past, as has All-Pro DT Aaron Donald.