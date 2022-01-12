West Ham United vs Norwich City Live Stream: Premier League Preview, Kick Off Time and Team News

HIGH-FLYING West Ham take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday evening. The Hammers will be hoping to boost their chances of Champions League qualification, while the Canaries know they need to start performing if they’re going to somehow escape relegation.

West Ham United vs Norwich City Live Stream

West Ham United vs Norwich City Preview

West Ham are flying high in the Premier League this season, currently sitting in fifth, just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. They’ve won their previous two games, so go into the match high on confidence.

Norwich are in a very different situation, as they sit rooted to the bottom of the table, having lost their previous five matches, not scoring a single goal in any of them. In fact, they’ve only mustered eight goals in the entire season.

West Ham will certainly go into the match as the heavy favourites, but the Norwich players will know they need to show some fight soon if they’re going to somehow escape the looming threat of relegation.

When Does West Ham United vs Norwich City Kick-Off?

The Premier League encounter between West Ham and Norwich kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on 12th January at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Norwich City Team News

West Ham Team News

Kurt Zouma is out with a hamstring injury, plus Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna are also injured. Said Benrahma is away representing Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. According to David Moyes, Vladimir Coufal has a chance of being fit for the match.

West Ham predicted line-up vs Norwich City: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Norwich City Team News

Todd Cantwell could return to the squad after an illness, but Billy Gilmour is ruled out with a sprained ankle. Lukas Rupp, Christoph Zimmermann, Mathias Normann and Andrew Omobamidele will also miss the game with injuries.

Norwich City predicted line-up vs West Ham: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, McLean, Sorensen, Lees Melou, Dowell, Pukki, Tzolis

