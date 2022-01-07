West Ham news: Hammers won’t part with Issa Diop

Newcastle United are reportedly thinking about a move for West Ham’s Issa Diop.

The Magpies are aiming to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window in a bid to avoid the drop.

They have already completed a £12 million deal for Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid (as per Sky Sports). However, they are still looking to add more players to strengthen their ranks.

The Tyneside club are targeting Issa Diop to solve their defensive issues but, as per football.london, West Ham have no interest in letting the 24-year-old leave in the middle of the season.

David Moyes’ side are currently dealing with several injuries, with Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell all sidelined at the moment.

Issa Diop joined the Hammers in the summer of 2018 from Toulouse in a deal worth around £22m.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an amazing first season at the London Stadium, starting 33 Premier League matches and earning a goal to his name.

However, he failed to maintain his high standards over the following years.

And currently he is the fourth choice centre-back at the Irons, with Zouma, Ogbonna and Craig Dawson all ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, the defender has started all the previous six league matches for the Hammers. While he has also been involved in the Europa League and EFL Cup matches for the Irons.

With several key players already injured, it seems only right that West Ham are not interested in letting Diop leave in January.