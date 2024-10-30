NBA

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched forward Jonathan Kuminga on Tuesday vs. the Pelicans

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic

Through four games in the 2024-25 season, the Warriors are 3-1. Golden State was at home on Tuesday night to face the Pelicans. For the first three games of the season, Johnathan Kuminga started at PF for the Warriors. Kuminga received a text from his head coach before the game on Tuesday letting him know he would come off the bench. 

An interesting move by Stever Kerr as the Warriors were already without two key starters. Steph Curry was out with an ankle injury and Andrew Wiggins was out with a back injury. Kerr’s explanation for having Kuminga come off the bench was that he wanted more spacing with Curry and Wiggins out. He believed Kuminga could provide that spacing as a rotational player instead of a starter. We’ll see if Kerr continues to use Kuminga off the bench moving forward.

Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench for the Warriors on Tuesday night


With the 7th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga. He took an untraditional path to the NBA by not playing in college and going right to the G League.  As a rookie in 2021-22, Kuminga played in 70 games and made12 starts for Golden State. He won a championship with the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The first two seasons of Kuminga’s career did not live up to the hype of being a top-10 pick.

However, Kuminga took a big step forward in year three with the Warriors. Last season, he played in 74 games and made 46 starts. He was a full-time starter for almost all of the second half of the 2023-24 season. That gave Kuminga an opportunity to develop more and he took advantage of it. Kuminga averaged a career-high (16.1) points, (4.8) rebounds, and (2.2) assists per game. His (26.3) minutes per game was also a new career-high. That’s why it was strange to see Steve Kerr bench Kuminga on Tuesday night. He’s worked his way up to being a full-time starter but his head coach felt adjustments needed to be made for that game. The Warriors are at home again on Wednesday night to face the Pelicnas. Will Kuminga come off the bench for a second-straight game?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
NBA

LATEST Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched forward Jonathan Kuminga on Tuesday vs. the Pelicans

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 30 2024
Paul George 76ers pic
NBA
76ers’ Paul George (knee) will miss at least the first three games of the 2024-25 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 25 2024

During this past offseason, the 76ers signed SF Paul George in free agency. They gave the 34-year-old a four-year, $212 million deal. That gave the Sixers a new trio that…

Dejounte Murray Pelicnas pic
NBA
Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray fractured his hand and is out for an extended period of time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 24 2024

On Wednesday evening, the Pelicans opened the 2024-25 season at home vs. the Bulls. For Game 1 of the new season, PF Zion Williamson was out due to illness. Additionally,…

Aaron Gordon Nuggets pic
NBA
Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $133 million extension with the Denver Nuggets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 22 2024
Khris Middleton Bucks pic
NBA
Khris Middleton (ankle) will miss the start of the 2024-25 season for Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 21 2024
Dalton Knecht Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht had 35 points in a preseason OT win vs. the Suns
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 18 2024
Isaiah Hartenstein Thunder pic
NBA
Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) will miss five-to-six weeks for the Thunder to begin the 2024-25 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 17 2024
Arrow to top