Kuminga Could Be The Hold Up In Trade Talks Between Warriors And Jazz

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Golden State Warriors have been reported as being hot on the pursuit of Lauri Markkanen. The 27-year-old 7-footer currently plays for the Utah Jazz, but there are rumors that the team could be looking to ship him off and maximize their future assets, and there have been more than a handful of teams that have been named as interested parties.

Warriors Currently Unwilling To Deal Kuminga In Markkanen Trade

The Warriors appear to be the most interested. Golden State is looking to make a splash after losing some of their identity when Klay Thompson left for Dallas, and will be looking to get the most out of the twilight years of Stephen Curry’s career. They have already missed out on targets like Paul George as well as others, but Markkanen remains as an option, and no team has been linked to the sharp-shooting big man more than the Warriors in recent days and weeks.

But there appears to be a snag. The Mikal Bridges trade earlier in the off-season didn’t help as far as setting the market for a player that has never even made an All-Star team, and Danny Ainge is known for playing hardball in transactional discussions.

Jazz Want Moody, Podziemski Too

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the deciding factor in the current negotiations is Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors’ wing took a big leap forward with his play during the 2023-24 campaign, and has quickly become Golden State’s most valuable trade chip. They have been adamant about wanting to keep Kuminga in order to help bridge the gap between the Curry years and whatever is to follow, but Utah apparently wants him in return for Markkanen.

Shams says that the Warriors are offering Moses Moody, multiple first round picks, and pick swaps. The Jazz, conversely, want Moody, Kuminga, Poziemski, and picks in their return haul.

Markkenen averaged 23 points on 40% shooting from 3-point range in 2023-24, one year removed from winning the NBA Most Improved Player award and qualifying for his first All-Star game. Kuminga averaged 16 points in his third season in the league.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
