Vitesse will play against PEC Zwolle on 21st December 2021, Tuesday at Gelredome.

Watch and bet on Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle Preview

Vitesse played the match against Sparta Rotterdam which ended with a 2-2 draw. Vitesse managed to get 44% possession in this Eredivisie match at Sparta Stadion.

On the other hand, PEC Zwolle suffered a 3-1 defeat against FC Twente. However, PEC had two shots on target and 57% possession.

Last but not the least, Vitesse won the game against PEC Zwolle by a 1-0 scoreline at MAC3PARK Stadion.

Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle Team News

Vitesse will play without Eli Dasa, Oussama Darfalou, and Daan Reiziger while PEC Zwolle has reported injuries of Sam Kersten, Dean Huiberts, Daishawn Redan, Kenneth Paal, Pelle Clement, and Sai van Wermeskerken.

Vitesse possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Wittek, Hajek, Bazoer, Doekhi, Oroz; Tannane, Bero, Bruns; Broja, Openda

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Nakayama, Van Polen, Kersten, Paal; Huiberts, Lam, Drost; Tedic, Benson, Clement

Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle from Bet365:

Match Winner

Vitesse: 9/20

Draw: 7/2

PEC: 6/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 3/4

Under: 5/4

Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

Vitesse has been showing a strong performance in the past few matches therefore most football betting sites believe that they will take all three points and win the match.

Prediction: Vitesse to win at 9/20.

Bet on Vitesse to win at 9/20 with bet365.

How to Watch Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle live online.

Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.