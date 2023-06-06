Golf

Viktor Hovland Caddies For College Teammate Zach Bauchou At US Open Qualifying

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
Viktor Hovland Caddies For College Teammate Zach Bauchou At US Open Qualifying
Viktor Hovland Caddies For College Teammate Zach Bauchou At US Open Qualifying

Viktor Hovland secured a $3.6 million payout for winning the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The next day, he was seen caddying for his best friend and former college teammate, Zach Bauchou, in the U.S Open Final Qualifying.

Shortly after winning the biggest tournament of his life, Viktor Hovland kept the Memorial Tournament celebrations short and went straight into caddying for former college teammate Zach Bauchou at the U.S. Open Final Qualifying Tournament.

Fresh off his victory at the Memorial Tournament, Hovland was spotted with his friend and former Oklahoma State roommate Zach Bauchou’s clubs. Hovland showed up with an untucked shirt, black shorts, and pair of beaten-up sneakers at the U.S Open final qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.

Viktor Hovland Caddys for College Teammate After Winning 2023 Memorial Tournament

Just a few hours after celebrating the biggest win of his life, Hovland moved on to helping his friend secure one of the 11 spots available in next week’s U.S. Open.

The former Oklahoma teammate is one of 108 players trying to win a spot at next week’s national championship at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The U.S Open Final qualifier was hosted at the Brookside Golf and Country Club, which was about 15 minutes from Muirfield Village. The Columbus qualifier has been popular among non-exempt PGA Tour pros that failed to meet the qualifications for the upcoming U.S Open.

Last year, both Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff competed to secure their spot after falling short at the Memorial Tournament.

This year, Viktor Hovland showed up at the qualifiers but with a completely different agenda. After winning the Memorial Tournament, Hovland moved to the No.5 ranked golfer in the world and won’t need to worry about his own invitation.

 

Hovland’s Celebrations After Winning Memorial Tournament

Not only is Hovland a terrific golfer, but he’s also apparently a great friend too.

Less than 14 hours after winning the 2023 Memorial Tournament and $3.6 million, Hovland was back to business, caddying for Bauchou at the U.S. Open qualifier.

Just a week before, his friend, Bauchou floated the idea of having Hovland come caddy for him during the qualifier. Before even winning the tournament, Hovland had accepted to loop for his old buddy. While Hovland had no idea he would be playing all the way up to Sunday night, he wasn’t going to let this life-changing victory stop him from caddying for Bauchou.

Both Hovland and Bauchou won the 2018 NCAA Championship together. While Bauchou hasn’t found as much success, he has a chance to secure a spot for the U.S. Open in Columbus with some help from his old friend.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
rory mcilroy phil mickelson 1
Golf

LATEST Why Phil Mickelson Thinks LIV Teams Wouldn’t Want Rory McIlroy

Author image David Evans  •  Jun 3 2023
izzi steve stricker
Golf
Who is Izzi Stricker? Steve Stricker’s Daughter & Caddie Helps Him to Senior PGA Championship Victory
Author image David Evans  •  May 29 2023

There’s an adage that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. This is the case for Izzi Stricker, the young and talented daughter of golf champion Steve Stricker, who…

michael block 3
Golf
Club Pro Michael Block Gained 150,000 Instagram Followers During Epic PGA Championship Run
Author image David Evans  •  May 23 2023

Following a stunning performance at the PGA Championship, club pro Michael Block has witnessed a dramatic surge in his social media following. In a mere span of a week, he…

michael block 2
Golf
Michael Block’s Odds at Charles Schwab Challenge: -110 to Make Cut, 350/1 to Win After Impressive PGA Championship Run
Author image David Evans  •  May 22 2023
rsz skysports brooks koepka golf 6162186
Golf
Brooks Koepka Is First LIV Golfer To Win A PGA Major
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023
michael block
Golf
Who is Michael Block? The Club Pro Making Waves at the 2023 PGA Championship
Author image David Evans  •  May 20 2023
scottie scheffler golf
Golf
PGA Championship Betting Odds After Round One: Scottie Scheffler The Clear Favorite
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 19 2023
Arrow to top