"There needs to be respect and balance" – Victor Osimhen's Agent Sparks Chelsea & Arsenal Hopes With Explosive Statement

Sushan Chakraborty
Roberto Calenda, who represents Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, has issued a statement regarding his client’s future, suggesting the Chelsea and Arsenal target will reject a move to Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old, who sees his contract expire in June 2026, is set to leave the Partenopei before the end of the summer transfer window.

On Monday, August 26, some Italian reports claimed Napoli was seriously considering Saudi side Al-Ahli’s £60 million ($79.20 million) bid for the No. 9. The Partenopei want to cash in on Osimhen and bring in Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea as his replacement.

Of course, this is only at the club level. Even if Napoli accepts a mega offer for Osimhen, it will still boil down to the player, whether he wants to move to Saudi Arabia at the peak of his powers. According to reports, the Chelsea and Arsenal-linked center-forward has no intention of doing so, and his agent, Calenda, has seemingly confirmed it.

Calenda Boosts Chelsea & Arsenal’s Hopes Of Signing Osimhen

Seemingly responding to reports linking Osimhen with a move to Saudi Arabia, Calenda wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction. He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions.

As I said, he is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets.”

The agent also took aim at Napoli, accusing the club of not respecting the player.

He concluded by adding:

Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There needs to be respect and balance.”

Napoli extended Osimhen’s contract in December 2023. The improved contract aimed to fend off competition from rivals while ensuring the club would get a massive payout when he is sold. His current deal has a staggering £109 million ($143.88 million) release clause, but no club has come close to meeting it.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli, but talks broke down with Osimhen. Arsenal wanted to sign a striker, but they have since cooled their interest, opting to keep faith in Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. As things stand, Chelsea is the only mega team in the running for the center-forward. However, the Pensioners are unlikely to make a move before deadline day on August 30.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
