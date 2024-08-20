PSG: 5 Most Valuable Players After Kylian Mbappe’s Departure

Between 2017 and 2024, Kylian Mbappe was the unchallenged Golden Boy of Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Sure, there were Neymar and Lionel Messi — players with a much better CV, but the Frenchman was the poster boy of the Parisians. He scored goals for fun, created chances for his teammates, and pulled off skills no one could fathom, propelling PSG to many important wins and trophies. Mbappe left as the club’s record goalscorer, having scored 256 goals in 308 matches across competitions.

At the time of his free transfer to Real Madrid, Mbapee was worth a staggering €180 million ($199.33 million). No other PSG player had come close in the club’s history. With him gone, the race to become the club’s most valuable player is wide open, and there are plenty of contenders in the running.

Continue reading to meet PSG’s five most valuable players in the post-Mbappe era.

#5 Nuno Mendes – €55 million ($60.91 million)

Kicking off the list is jet-heeled PSG left-back Nuno Mendes. The Portugal international, who is one of the first names on Luis Enrique’s team sheet is worth €55 million ($60.91 million), according to Transfermarkt.

Mendes joined PSG on a loan deal from Sporting CP in August 2021. The following summer, PSG made his stay permanent for a €38 million ($42.08 million) fee, tying him to a four-year deal (expires June 2026). Since the switch, Mendes has played 83 games in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing 11 assists. The number would have easily been in the 100s if Mendes had not had such poor luck with injuries.

#4 Vitinha – €55 million ($60.91 million)

Arguably the best central midfielder in Ligue 1, Vitinha is worth a cool €55 million ($60.91 million), as per Transfermarkt. The Portuguese player, who has been at the club since joining from FC Porto in July 2022, sees his contract run out in June 2027.

PSG paid a hefty €41.5 million ($45.96 million) fee to sign the 24-year-old from Porto. He has fully justified his price tag in the last couple of years, producing brilliant midfield play. He has so far played 95 games, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists.

#3 Warren Zaire-Emery – €60 million ($66.44 million)

The most likely contender to replace Kylian Mbappe as PSG’s Golden Boy, Warren Zaire-Emery is valued at an impressive €60 million ($66.44 million). The 18-year-old, who has come through the Parisians’ academy, is contractually tied to PSG until June 2029.

Zaire-Emery is an excellent reader of the game, passes the ball around neatly, and does not hesitate to do the dirty work. If he can keep following Luis Enrique’s instructions, excellent things are in store for the teen midfielder.

He has thus far appeared in 75 games for PSG, recording five goals and seven assists.

#2 Achraf Hakimi – €60 million ($66.44 million)

Morocco legend Achraf Hakimi is the joint-most valuable player at the Parc des Princes, with his market value also sitting at €60 million ($66.44 million). The 25-year-old joined PSG in a blockbuster €68 million ($75.30 million) move from Inter Milan in July 2021. One of Kylian Mbappe’s closest friends, Hakimi, sees his contract expire in June 2026.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalist has appeared in 121 games for the French champions, scoring 14 times and providing 19 assists. He is one of the most experienced players in PSG’s ranks and must take youngsters and newcomers under his wings in Mbappe’s absence.

#1 Ousmane Dembele – €60 million ($66.44 million)

Level on market value with Warren Zaire-Emery and Achraf Hakimi, former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is worth €60 million ($66.44 million), according to Transfermarkt. The 27-year-old has yet to attain the consistency Kylian Mbappe showed in the French capital, but he the raw quality is certainly there.

PSG signed Dembele from Barcelona for a €50 million ($55.37 million) fee last summer. He has since appeared in 43 games in all competitions, scoring seven times and providing 14 assists. His contract with Les Parisiens runs out in June 2028.