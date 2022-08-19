Usyk vs Joshua Undercard Betting Tips: Win £98 With Our Boxing Expert’s Treble

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ANTHONY JOSHUA takes on Oleksandr Usyk in the hope of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday night. Usyk aims to defend his WBA-Super, IBF and WBO world titles for the first time in this mouth-watering rematch.

The bet which our boxing expert Paul Kelly has picked is as follows:

Ben Whittaker to win in Rounds 1-2

Filip Hrgovic to win in Rounds 1-3

Callum Smith to win by KO/TKO

Do not miss out on our exclusive insight and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out our Usyk vs Joshua 2 preview, predictions and betting tips page ahead of this highly anticipated mega-fight in the heavyweight division.

Usyk vs Joshua Undercard Betting Tip: Smith, Hrgovic and Whittaker To Shine

Our excitement for this much awaited rematch is nearing boiling point and our tip for the Usyk vs Joshua II undercard is an exciting one. We have gone with three stoppage victories in three different fights on the stacked undercard from Jeddah.

Our first selection is that Ben Whittaker will win by KO/TKO in the opening two rounds of his contest with Petar Nosic. Whittaker, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist, made his professional debut just three weeks ago, winning by stoppage in the very first round. Here at SportsLens, we can see this fight going a similar way for the exciting light-heavyweight prospect.

Our second undercard betting tip is that Callum Smith, the former super-middleweight champion of the world, will beat Mattieu Bauderlique by KO/TKO in their light-heavyweight contest. Smith has seemingly carried his power up to 175-pounds and should win this fight comfortably.

Our third and final betting tip on the Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard is that Filip Hrgovic will beat Zhilei Zhang by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-3. Hrgovic is unbeaten as a professional, and has 12 knockouts in his 14 fights to date. Zhang, undefeated himself, is too slow and cumbersome for the Croatian, who we expect to obliterate the Chinese heavyweight in outstanding fashion.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Undercard Treble: Smith KO/TKO, Whittaker KO/TKO Rounds 1-2 and Hrgovic KO/TKO Rounds 1-3 @ 8.84/1 with Virgin Bet

Usyk vs Joshua Undercard Bet Slip

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

