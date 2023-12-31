NHL

Unnamed man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following death of Adam Johnson

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
skysports adam johnson ice hockey 6342101
skysports adam johnson ice hockey 6342101

An unnamed man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson who was tragically killed on the ice earlier this year.

Johnson died due to a fatal cut to his neck from a skate worn by Sheffield Steelers defender Matt Petgrave whilst playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the UK’s top ice hockey division.

Described as a ‘freak accident,’ the tragedy led to the International Ice Hockey Federation making neck guards mandatory for all levels of competition in their tournaments, including the Olympics.

On Tuesday, English Police arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter – he has not been named, but many believe it to be Petgrave, who has a history of lashing out with acts of violence on the rink.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said.

Recent events in the NHL involving star player Connor Bedard have only furthered the sport’s necessity for mandatory neck guards.

Johnson’s teammate Westin Michaud defended Petgrave, saying the slash was an ‘unintentional clip’ and offered his support for the defender.

“The hate that Matt is receiving is terrible and completely uncalled for,” Michaud posted. “It’s clear to me his actions were unintentional and anyone suggesting otherwise is mistaken. Let’s come together and not spread unwarranted hate to someone who needs our support.” 

Johnson, who was born in Minnesota, played in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns.

Some of the player’s family called Petgrave’s act ‘reckless’ and demanded justice for his death, which took the life of a talented and loved person far too soon.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL

LATEST Sportsbook BetMGM announce multi-year extension to partnership with NHL

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 20 2023
usatsi 20169319
NHL
Why Did The St. Louis Blues Fire Craig Berube? ‘Chief’ Given Marching Orders Four Years After Stanley Cup Win
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 13 2023

Why did the St. Louis Blues fire Craig Berube? ‘Chief’ was shown the door on Tuesday after more than five years since he was named interim coach of the team…

skysports adam johnson ice hockey 6342101
NHL
International Ice Hockey Federation mandates neck guards following death of Adam Johnson
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 05 2023

The International Ice Hockey Federation has made neck guards mandatory for all levels of competition in their tournaments, including the Olympics. The mandate does not apply to the NHL, who…

preview
NHL
Why Did The Chicago Blackhawks Terminate Corey Perry’s Contract?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 29 2023
BruinsBeatPanthersNov22 scaled 1
NHL
Boston Bruins extend lead at top of NHL with 3-1 win over Florida Panthers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 23 2023
Lamar Jackson Joe Burrow
NHL
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Live Stream: How To Watch NFL TNF For Free
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 16 2023
16 1 1970044
NHL
Former NHL All-Star Roman Cechmanek dead at 52 with no cause of death
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 14 2023
Arrow to top