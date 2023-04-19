NHL

Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron Ruled Out For Game 2

Owen Jones
Boston Bruins Captain and center Patrice Bergeron has been ruled out for game 2 against the Florida Panthers according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Bergeron missed the previous game due to an illness but his status changed to be injury related.

 

The nature of Bergeron’s injury has not been disclosed by the Bruins. It is believed to be an upper-body injury that he may have sustained in the regular season finale against the Montreal Canadians. The five-time Selke Trophy winner is known for his two-way play and defensive prowess.

Bergeron’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Bruins. He is not only one of their top offensive threats but also a key player on the penalty kill and in the face-off circle. Bergeron finished the 2022-23 NHL regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games played.

The Bruins will need to find a way to replace Bergeron’s production and leadership in Game 2, which will be a crucial game in the series. The Bruins won Game 1 by a score of 3-1, and a win in Game 2 would give them a commanding 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Florida.

One player who could step up in Bergeron’s absence is David Krejci, who has played alongside Bergeron on the Bruins’ top line for years. Krejci will likely see an increased role in Game 2. Other players who could step up include Brad Marchand and David Pastarnak, who were the Bruins’ other top scorers during the regular season.

The Bruins are a overwhelming favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +250 according to Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Despite Bergeron’s absence, the Bruins still are a favorite Game 2. However, they will need to play a complete game and get contributions from everyone in the lineup if they want to take a commanding 2-0 lead against a talented Panthers team.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
