NHL

What Is The Longest NHL Game Of All Time?

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Longest NHL Game
Longest NHL Game

With the 2024 NHL season well underway, we have seen drama left, right and centre. However, one question that fans of the sport may be wondering is – what is the longest NHL game of all time?

Last year one of the longest games in NHL history happened in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final (game 1) where the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers needed four full overtimes to be separated.

Florida eventually won the contest with 13 seconds remaining of the 4th when Matthew Tkachuk struck the game-winning shot, with 139 minutes and 47 seconds on the clock.

The play-offs are fast approaching over the coming months, so check out the longest NHL game of all time which beats Game 1 in last year’s Eastern Conference Final.

Note: Overtime periods periods are 20 minutes long in play-offs (five minutes in regular season).

Longest NHL Game: Record Not Beaten In Over 90 Years

The longest NHL game in history dates all the way back to 1936 when the Detroit Red Wings travelled to Montreal Maroons, and the game lasted 176 minutes and 30 seconds.

It was Game 1 of the National Semi-Finals (before conferences came into play) and Detroit forward Mud Bruneteau scored the decisive goal after 16:30 in the sixth overtime period. This game-winning goal game the Red Wings a 1-0 series lead, in which they eventually swept the Maroons on their way to winning the Stanley Cup.

Next Four Longest NHL Games Ranked

1933 – Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs – 164:46

Another one in a blast from the past is when the Bruins and Maple Leafs went into six overtime periods in Game 5 of the 1933 National Semi-Finals.

Toronto winger Ken Doraty sent his team to the finals after scoring 4:46 into the sixth to secure a 1-0 win. They eventually went on to win 3-2 but lost in the National Final.

2000 – Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins – 152:01

The next three in this list all came in the post-2000 era. Flyers forward Keith Primeau found the winning goal to secure a 2-1 victory.

This win levelled the series at 2-a-piece and the winners of this marathon game eventually won the next two contests to reach the Eastern Conference Final where they lost.

2020 – Columbus Blue Jackets @ Tampa Bay Lightening – 150:27

Another one in this longest NHL game list is a recent affair between the Blue Jackets and Lightening. It was Game 1 in the first round of the East when Lightening forward Brayden Point scored the winner in the fifth overtime period.

Tampa Bay went on to win the Stanley Cup that year but they can thank Point’s deflected effort which kept their dreams alive.

2003 – Mighty Ducks of Anaheim @ Dallas Stars – 140:48

Finally, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals in 2003, a close contest between the Ducks and the Stars ended 3-3 at the end of regular time. This forced five periods of overtime in which Ducks winger Petr Sykora won it with a late strike.

Anaheim made it all the way to the National Final but were defeated in agonizing circumstances.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Cutter BU
NHL

LATEST Former lottery pick Cutter Gauthier traded by Philadelphia Flyers to Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 09 2024
skysports adam johnson ice hockey 6342101
NHL
Unnamed man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following death of Adam Johnson
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 31 2023

An unnamed man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson who was tragically killed on the ice earlier this year. Johnson…

NHL Stanley Cup Vegas
NHL
Sportsbook BetMGM announce multi-year extension to partnership with NHL
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 20 2023

The NHL today announced a multi-year North American partnership extension with popular sportsbook BetMGM. The renewal allows BetMGM to continue to use official NHL imagery on its casino games and…

usatsi 20169319
NHL
Why Did The St. Louis Blues Fire Craig Berube? ‘Chief’ Given Marching Orders Four Years After Stanley Cup Win
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 13 2023
skysports adam johnson ice hockey 6342101
NHL
International Ice Hockey Federation mandates neck guards following death of Adam Johnson
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 05 2023
preview
NHL
Why Did The Chicago Blackhawks Terminate Corey Perry’s Contract?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 29 2023
BruinsBeatPanthersNov22 scaled 1
NHL
Boston Bruins extend lead at top of NHL with 3-1 win over Florida Panthers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 23 2023
Arrow to top