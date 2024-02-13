Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is set to return from a jaw injury next week which has kept him out of action since January 5.

When Will Connor Bedard Return From Injury?

Bedard, 18, is considered one of the greatest prospects of his generation and the youngster was drafted by Chicago with the first pick of the NHL Entry Draft in 2023.

The rookie center was checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first week of January which left him with a fractured jaw.

Following surgery, he’s been back on the ice for around a month – skating and doing some light shooting whilst wearing a full face shield, but he’s ramping up his progress ahead of a highly anticipated return to the lineup.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson told reporters that Bedard should be ready for action from Monday, February 19 – which would put him in line to return on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes that night.

“That was just hard for him to accept at the beginning, but he’s been great lately. And I think he’s calmed down and realized that he’s got to go through this process.” –Luke Richardson on Connor Bedard showing more patience during his recovery from a broken jaw pic.twitter.com/jCP7WmsOKD — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) February 12, 2024

Despite missing a combined six weeks with the injury, Bedard still leads all rookies with 33 points and 15 goals this season. He’s looked exactly like the player people hoped he would become.

According to NHL sportsbooks, Bedard remains the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award (Calder Memorial Trophy) at odds of -200.

The Blackhawks will be thankful to have their rookie sensation back on the ice next week, with the team in the midst of a six-game losing streak since January 22. Chicago have lost 15 of their last 18 outings.

For the third straight year the franchise – who have six Stanley Cup titles to their name – are expected to finish with one of the league’s worst records.