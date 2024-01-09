NHL

Former lottery pick Cutter Gauthier traded by Philadelphia Flyers to Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
Former NHL Draft lottery pick Cutter Gauthier has been traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick.

Gauthier, considered a top NHL prospect who is currently playing NCAA hockey for Boston College with 23 points in 17 games this season, was traded because he wouldn’t ‘sign, train or communicate’ with the Flyers.

The player refused to meet with Flyers GM Danny Briere or President of Hockey Operations for Keith Jones when they flew to Sweden last month to watch the 19-year-old lead the United States to gold medal glory at the recent World Junior Championship.

A year after they drafted him, Gauthier told Philadelphia he did not intend on joining the team which has now led to a blockbuster trade involving fellow starlet Jamie Drysdale – who was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

“It was a long time coming,” Briere said. “It’s been going on for a while. We tried to give him space. We tried to get in touch with him many times. He would not communicate … so at some point, we had to make a decision, and we thought with what happened just a few days ago, this was probably the time to get the highest value.”

“It was to try to protect the kid,” Briere said. “We were hoping that at some point he would change his mind. He had already changed his mind. He looked at us at the draft and told us he was built to be a Flyer, wanted to be a Flyer, and then a few months later, told us that he didn’t want to be a Flyer, didn’t want to play for the Flyers.

“So in our mind at first, we said, ‘We have to protect him, because if he changes his mind again, it’s going to be tough for him to put the uniform on.’ But when we realized that he refused to talk to us now, it’s been months and he didn’t want to be a Flyer, didn’t want to be in Philadelphia, it was time to make it happen.”

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Dec 31 2023
Dec 20 2023

Dec 13 2023

Dec 05 2023
Nov 29 2023
Nov 23 2023
Nov 16 2023
