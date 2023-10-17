Top 5 Highest Paid Rookies For The 2023 NHL Season

The 2023-2024 NHL season is back in full swing and there are many rookies making an impact already.

Each rookie has signed a three-year entry level contract with their respected teams. They will be a restricted free agent after that deal concludes.

Here are the top 5 highest paid rookies for the 2023-24 NHL season:

Connor Bedard: $13,550,000 Logan Cooley: $13,550,000 Leo Carlson: $12,600,000 Adam Fantilli: $9,450,000 Zach Benson: $4,800,000

Connor Bedard has been one of the most polarizing NHL prospects since Connor McDavid. Bedard was the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. He played for the Regina Pats out of the Western Hockey League up in Canada. Bedard has instantly making an impact for the Chicago Blackhawks. He already has three points in four games played. Bedard is a budding superstar should be their franchise players for many years to come.

Logan Cooley was drafted third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He is the only player in this list to not be draftd in this past year’s draft. In two games played, Cooley has three points and all of them have been assists. Cooley will be an integral part of the Coyotes top lines alongside future star Clayton Keller.

Leo Carlson of the Anaheim Ducks has yet to make his debut this season. He was the second overall pick in the Draft. He is currently on Injured Reserve, however, after suffering an injury in practice a week ago. The injury did not seem to be serious so we should see him take the ice sometime soon.

Adam Fantilli was the third overall pick taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fanitlli was the first player from a USA university to get drafted in the 2023 NHL Draft. He went to Michigan University and was by far the best player on the ice. He has one point through three games with the Blue Jackets and has played an average of 15:09 time on the ice.

Zach Benson was the 13th overall pick by the Buffalo Sabers. Benson has two assists in two games played already and is averaging 14:52 time on the ice and has three shots on goal.

