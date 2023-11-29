NHL

Why Did The Chicago Blackhawks Terminate Corey Perry’s Contract?

Joe Lyons
Chicago Blackhawks winger Corey Perry has seen his contract with the team terminated, but why was the 38-year-old dismissed?

On Tuesday, Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson revealed that the front office was informed during a road trip last week that winger Corey Perry was alleged to have committed possible misconduct.

This led to an internal investigation within the franchise to establish the facts regarding the situation and make a decision on the 38-year-old’s future with the team.

Ultimately, Chicago decided there was no going back for the NHL veteran and they placed him on unconditional waivers – the first step in terminating his contract.

Did Corey Perry Have An Intimate Relationship With Connor Bedard’s Mother?

Rumours have circulated on social media regarding what Perry’s misconduct could have been and the most popular narrative seems to be that he had an intimate relationship with the mother of his teammate, Connor Bedard.

Whilst there is no confirmation of this and it could very well be fake news, the team haven’t disclosed a specific reason which allows onlookers to get on board with whatever’s trending on social media without question from the Blackhawks.

If the true nature of Perry’s misconduct was something to do with Bedard’s mother, it remains extremely unlikely that the team would comment on such a matter in an attempt to keep everything in-house.

Ambiguous Statement From Blackhawks Only Fuels Wild Rumours Surrounding The Situation

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.

“As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

