The National Hockey League is facing calls to make neck guards mandatory following the tragic death of former Pittsburgh Penguins center Adam Johnson.

Whilst playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the UK’s top ice hockey division, Johnson died due to a fatal cut to his neck from a skate worn by Sheffield Steelers defender Matt Petgrave.

The Panthers described the incident as a ‘freak accident’ and local Sheffield coroner Tanyka Rawden said she was concerned further deaths may occur in the future if neck guards weren’t worn.

England’s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) announced that it would not make the use of neck guards mandatory earlier this month, but would ‘strongly encourage’ players and officials to wear them.

The country’s governing body, the English Ice Hockey Association said neck guards would indeed be mandatory from 2024 onwards but that decision doesn’t impact the EIHL as the league isn’t under their control.

Gary Bettman says it could take the NHL decades to mandate neck guards after Adam Johnson was killed by Matt Petgrave’s skate blade. The EIHL has already mandated neck guards after Johnson’s death starting in 2024. pic.twitter.com/fGIBGs9dqm — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 1, 2023

Rawden wrote: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.”

Johnson’s aunt Kari called Petgrave’s actions ‘reckless’ and said she wants ‘justice’ for what happened to her nephew. Many believe the kick was intentional due to Petgrave’s history of lashing out.

Last weekend, fans and mourners gathered at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham – the home of the Panthers – to pay tribute to Johnson, who played 13 NHL games during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Every Panthers game since the tragic death has been postponed as the club continues to grieve for one of the saddest days in the sport’s history.